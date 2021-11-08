Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

University that is being sued by law student for dragging her through disciplinary after she said ‘women have vaginas’ during transgender seminar plans to fight the legal action [Mail Online]

Julian Assange and fiancee preparing legal action over claim they are being blocked from marrying [Guardian]

Fresh push for judge-only rape trials as charity reveals a 14% increase in demand for services during pandemic [iNews]

Free speech law needs ‘Kathleen Stock amendment’, ministers told [The Telegraph]

We don’t need a trans law that pleases all, but one we can bear [The Times] (£)

Frances Kyle and Averil Deverell: The Irish women who raised the bar [BBC News]

UK ready to scrap Northern Ireland Protocol’s customs laws [The Telegraph]

The jury is out on artificial intelligence [Independent.ie]

Man and lover ‘sentenced to death for adultery after father-in-law insists on execution’ [Mirror]

“Why does this shock people??? Everyone I know from the BPTC who secured a £50K+ commercial law pupillage relied on family money to pay their rent in London.” [Legal Cheek comments]

