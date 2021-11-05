Ropes & Gray raises London NQ lawyer pay to £147k
Trainees handed extra £7.5k
Ropes & Gray has turbocharged newly qualified (NQ) salaries in London by 13%.
NQs are now earning £147,000, plus bonus, up from £130,000, as of this month.
The salary increase means Ropes’ NQs have the same earning power as those at fellow London US law firms Akin Gump, Goodwin Procter and Milbank. Vinson & Elkins, however, continues its reign as the top-paying law firm in London where trainees rake in £153,300 upon qualification.
Ropes & Gray last increased NQ salaries in February of last year, from £120k to £130k. Some months later in July 2020 it confirmed it was keeping NQ salaries at the £130k rate whilst other firms were forced to chip away at new associate salaries owing to the financial uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
In other firm news, Ropes & Gray has raised its trainee salaries in London by as much as 15%; first years are earning £57,500 (up 15% from £50,000) and second years £62,500 (up 14% from £55,000) as of 1 November 2021. The rises match those recently introduced at Cleary Gottlieb and Davis Polk.
Ropes & Gray’s London training programme has been running since 2011 and is now made up of 24 trainees.
Anon
Decent whack but would rather take the deal at SH advertised yesterday for doing just 1600 hrs.
anon
LegalCheek opinion has done a 180 in recent times.
It used to be that shops like SH were ridiculed and US firms were worshipped. Now US firms are ridiculed and SH is worshipped. In 6 months times it’ll be the other way around.
The commenters flock like sheep from one opinion to the other. The current trend is to go on and on about what awful places US firms are.
Either of the firms are good places to work. You don’t have to choose between the firms, take whatever TC you can get. Over half of the Ropes intake is Oxbridge, the rest are likely from top UK universities. They’re hardly scraping the barrel. A firm like Ropes is unattainable for most graduates, which can’t be said for others. There’s a reason for that.
Anon
Half of any decent firm’s intake is Oxbridge. What’s your point? You know how many people graduate from Oxbridge each year? A lot. It’s not just law grads who apply.
Anon
The stats only show the Oxbridge/Russel Group divide. I agree, it’s not overly useful because combined together Oxford and Cambridge do pump out a lot of law/history/politics grads who go into law.
However, look at any of the more ‘elite’ firms and most of their intakes come from the top law schools. Generally, the best graduates are drawn to the best jobs. You can argue that these graduates don’t know what is best for them, and they’re joining these firms because they’re simply greedy and money obsessed, but I think that’s a weak argument. If we analyse firms in terms of market forces, i.e. where the best graduates are drawn to, most US firms are more sought after than mid-market firms.
Of course mid-market firms aren’t awful places to work, and I’m not saying that the only people who go there are mediocre. However, on average, their trainees are less capable, and there will be reasons why they attract a lower calibre of student.
Fresher Watch
This is utter horsecock fresher. Back to your lecture notes, exams coming up soon.
Anon
Or maybe the pandemic has just opened peoples eyes that they value having free time over and above being paid more to be absolutely beasted…
anon
go work at BLM or fisherfielder then mate
Anonymous
Good luck with your vac scheme applications, mate. Please try not to misspell Kirkland’s name this time.