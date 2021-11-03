TOMORROW: The November Legal Cheek UK Virtual Law Fair 2021

Takes place this Thursday, 4 November

Legal Cheek’s November UK Virtual Law Fair 2021 takes place tomorrow (Thursday 4 November), between 2-5pm.

The Fair features all the Magic Circle and leading international, US firms in London and national law firms. In addition to a virtual expo there are a series of careers and commercial awareness workshops with leading lawyers.

EXHIBITOR LIST for Legal Cheek’s November UK Virtual Law Fair 2021

Large booths

• Addleshaw Goddard

• Clifford Chance

• Hogan Lovells

• Latham & Watkins

• Nottingham Law School

• Slaughter and May

• Travers Smith

• The City Law School

• The University of Law

• Vinson & Elkins

Medium booths

• Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

• CMS

• College of Legal Practice

• Dentons

• Eversheds Sutherland

• Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

• Gowling WLG

• Hill Dickinson

• King’s College London

• Linklaters

• Mayer Brown

• Mills & Reeve

• Norton Rose Fulbright

• Penningtons Manches Cooper

• Pinsent Masons

• Simmons & Simmons

• Trowers & Hamlins

• Weil Gotshal & Manges

• White & Case

• Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Small booths

• Accutrainee

• Allen & Overy

• Ashurst

• Baker McKenzie

• BLM

• Burges Salmon

• Clyde & Co

• Davis Polk

• Dechert

• DLA Piper

• Fieldfisher

• Fletchers

• Forsters

• Fried Frank

• Gateley

• Goodwin Proctor

• Harrison Clarks Rickerbys

• Herbert Smith Freehills

• HFW

• Irwin Mitchell

• Kingsley Napley

• LPC Law

• Macfarlanes

• Mishcon de Reya

• Osborne Clarke

• RPC

• Russell-Cooke

• Shakespeare Martineau

• Shepherd and Wedderburn

• Shoosmiths

• Skadden

• Squire Patton Boggs

• Sullivan & Cromwell

• Taylor Wessing

• TLT

• Walker Morris

• WFW

• Wiggin

• Womble Bond Dickinson

Commercial awareness and careers workshops

• Clifford Chance

• Weil Gotshal & Manges

• Willkie Farr & Gallagher

• Mills & Reeve

• College of Legal Practice

• Pinsent Masons

