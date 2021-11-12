Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Electric vehicles, driverless cars and the law — with Shoosmiths

Tuesday 16 November, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Tuesday 16 November for a virtual student event with Shoosmiths on one of the hottest commercial awareness themes of the moment: electric vehicles (EVs).

The switch away from petrol and diesel cars to EVs is a profound societal change that will have widespread knock-on effects in areas such as energy generation, planning and real estate.

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Moves towards automating electric cars, to the extent that some may soon become driverless (indeed Tesla already has a ‘Full self-driving’ mode), adds an additional technological element into the mix.

Certainly, how we get around could look very different ten years from now.

As ever, where you have change you have lawyers — as the wider infrastructure required for EVs and driverless cars needs to be negotiated and underpinned by contracts.

This will be the focus of our virtual student event with Shoosmiths, giving us the opportunity to explore what solicitors in this area do and what opportunities they expect to arise for future lawyers over the next few years.

The speakers

• James Wood-Robertson, partner and sector head of infrastructure & energy

• Jonathan Smart, partner and head of dispute resolution and litigation

• Sam Henegan, associate in the commercial services team and future mobility lead

• Sophia Hampton, third seat trainee solicitor in the commercial litigation team

After short talks about the speakers’ career journeys and a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist there will be virtual networking with Shoosmiths’ trainees and graduate recruitment team.

