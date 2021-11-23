Virtual student event TOMORROW: In conversation with Slaughter and May: Black heritage and the legal profession

Wednesday 24 November, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us on the afternoon of Wednesday 24 November for a virtual student event with Slaughter and May.

The theme is Black heritage and the legal profession. We’ll be hearing from Slaughter and May lawyers about their experiences securing training contracts and their subsequent career journeys, and gaining wider insights from the firm’s Diversity and Inclusion Manager.

Date: Wednesday 24 November 2021

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

As well as going behind the scenes to explore City law firm culture, there will be a focus on practical advice designed to help students secure vacation schemes and training contracts.

The speakers

• Justina Omotayo, diversity and inclusion manager

• Lorna Nsoatabe, associate in the competition team

• Eniola Oyesanya, associate in the disputes and investigations team

• Jesse Bakare, future trainee solicitor

After short talks delivered by the speakers, followed by a panel discussion chaired by a member of the Legal Cheek team, there will be virtual networking with the speakers and members of Slaughter and May’s trainee recruitment team.

Apply to attend now.