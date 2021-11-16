Virtual student event TOMORROW: Secrets to Success North — with BCLP, Clyde & Co, Freshfields, Pinsent Masons and ULaw

Wednesday 17 November, 5pm to 7pm, taking place virtually

Legal Cheek is back for a new autumn 2021 series of Secrets to Success virtual events in partnership with The University of Law and a host of leading law firms.

The second event in the new Secrets to Success autumn 2021 series takes place virtually on Wednesday 17 November from 5pm to 7pm. It features a panel of speakers from the Manchester and Leeds offices of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP), Clyde & Co, Freshfields and Pinsent Masons, as well as a careers expert from ULaw.

Date: Wednesday 17 November 2021

Time: 5pm to 7pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers

• Toby Hinchcliffe, trainee solicitor at BCLP currently on secondment to Goldman Sachs

• Ewan Hutton, trainee solicitor currently sitting in the projects and construction team at Clyde & Co

• Sunil Singh, associate in the disputes and cyber teams at Freshfields

• Alice Beresford, solicitor in the planning and environment and energy and infrastructure team at Pinsent Masons

• Niall MacDonald, programme and student lead at the ULaw Manchester campus

The speakers will share the secrets to their own success, while also advising students on how they can best position themselves to obtain training contracts with leading firms in the North. They will look, too, to the future and give their views on what changes we can expect in the legal market.

After the Question Time-style discussion, which will be chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, there will be virtual networking with the speakers and a collection of the firms’ trainees and members of their graduate recruitment teams.

Apply to attend now.