Virtual student event TOMORROW: Should I do the LPC or SQE? With Kennedys, Shakespeare Martineau, TLT and BPP University Law School

Wednesday 3 November, 4pm to 5pm, taking place virtually

Torn about whether to opt for the Legal Practice Course (LPC) or instead go for the new Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) route?

With both courses on offer for the next few years as the LPC is gradually phased out, and leading law firms switching over to the SQE according to different timescales, it can be hard for students to know what choice to make.

What’s more, with the more flexible SQE producing a wide and sometimes bewildering range of different study options, for many students it’s far from clear what version of the new route is most suitable for them.

Date: Wednesday 3 November 2021

Time: 4pm to 5pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Join us on Wednesday 3 November, from 4pm to 5pm, for a virtual student event with Kennedys, TLT, Shakespeare Martineau and BPP University Law School.

Luke Evans (Early Careers HR Advisor from Kennedys), Samantha Bracey (Future Talent Advisor for TLT), Hannah Wright (HR Early Ambitions Advisor for Shakespeare Martineau) will share their views on the LPC and SQE question alongside BPP’s Liz Ritter (former solicitor at Clifford Chance) with BPP’s Head of Outreach, Jonny Hurst, himself a former City law firm partner, asking the questions. We’ll also explore what skills law firms value in future lawyers and look at how students can develop these through the different study options.

Secure your place now.