News

Akin Gump announces big bonuses for London lawyers

By Aishah Hussain on
14

Up to £104k in year-end and one-time special rewards

Lawyers in the London office of US firm Akin Gump are about to reap big sums of money ahead of the holiday season.

The firm is awarding associates with a year-end bonus as well as a one-time special bonus for their “extraordinary efforts during this very challenging year”.

They’ll receive between $15,000 (£11,300) and $115,000 (£86,800), depending on experience, by way of a year-end bonus, and an additional bonus, ranging from $4,000 (£3,000) to $23,000 (£17,400). Taken together, a 2014 qualifier will receive $138,000 (£104,200) and a 2020 qualifier $24,000 (£18,000).

Class Year-end bonus One-time special bonus
2021 $15,000 (pro-rated) n/a
2020 $20,000 $4,000
2019 $30,000 $6,000
2018 $57,500 $11,500
2017 $75,000 $15,000
2016 $90,000 $18,000
2015 $105,000 $21,000
2014+ $115,000 $21,000
The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Each individual bonus will be assessed based on an associate’s overall performance, according to a memo sent by the firm on Friday and seen by Legal Cheek. This includes work quality, practice area contributions, pro bono efforts and productivity, which, according to the memo, is expected to be at or above 1,950 hours. The memo adds that up to 100 hours spent on recruitment, diversity and inclusion and/or innovation activities will be considered for productivity purposes.

“As this challenging year comes to a conclusion, we thank each of you for your hard work, dedication, and commitment to our firm, our clients, our communities and each other,” said Melissa Schwartz, Akin Gump’s professional development partner, in the memo.

In March, Akin Gump announced special spring bonuses of up to $64,000 (£48,300) for associates in the US, London and Hong Kong. These were paid in two instalments in May and October 2021.

Akin Gump’s London lawyers earn upwards of $202,500, which works out at approximately £153,000 according to today’s exchange rate, making it one of the highest paying firms in the City.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

14 Comments

Anon

Old news. Most US firms have already announced and Cahill are currently the market leader in this bonus season. Kirkland are to announce soon – let’s see if they match Cahill, stick to Davis Polk or blow everyone out of the water!

Reply Report comment
(13)(3)

Anon

Kirkland don’t announce anything. It’s a black box.

Essentially they pay base bonuses which are slightly higher than whatever the market is. They then add a multiplier based on your hours and review scores. So some people will get marginally more than the Akin numbers. Others might get double.

They used to be unique in this respect, but now quite a lot of US firms do something similar.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Anon

Are Goodwin paying London associates these bonuses?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon

Yes. These aren’t unique to Akin. These are just the US lockstep bonuses for 2021.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

SPB 1 PQE

Do all US firms in the city get this?

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Anon

All firms that follow US salary rates, yes. So not the likes of Jones Day or Reed Smith.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

This is where you see the real difference between UK and US firm. Bonuses and perks through the roof whereas lucky to get an Xmas box of chocolates from a UK firm.

Reply Report comment
(24)(0)

lol

Credit to the UK firms, they do dish out prestige by the bucketload

Reply Report comment
(21)(0)

Editor

The real story – those who qualified in 2014 or earlier will have received over £400k gross this year when base salary is included.

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

Cravath Scaled

More than $400k, not more than £400k.

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

Editor

No, it’s more than £400k. A 2014 associate gets paid $365k base. They would have received $64k special bonus earlier this year and will receive $136k this month. In total that’s $565k or £406k using the exchange ratio that my firm uses. It’s even more based on the spot rate.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Anon

A 105k bonus is surreal

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

DDW

Not in IB or PE. That’s what juniors get

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Anonymous

I know someone who is at Skadden (NQ) since September 2021 and s(he) is getting a £20,000 bonus after just four months. Ridiculous.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories