Akin Gump boosts trainee pay 14% to £62.5k

Year one rookies now on £57.5k

Akin Gump has upped trainee solicitor salaries in the London office by as much as 15%.

The move means year one rookies will earn £57,500, up 15% from £50,000, while those a year ahead in their training will receive £62,500, a 14% uplift from £55,000. The rises take effect from 1 January 2022.

The Legal Cheek 2022 Firms Most List shows second years are now among the highest paid trainees in the City, with only a select few US outfits including Cleary Gottlieb and Davis Polk providing the same five-figure sum.

Vance Chapman, partner and London training principal, said:

“Our trainees are an important talent source who quickly become immersed within each team and are given early responsibility to manage independent work streams. Akin Gump is proud to recognise and reward their legal talent at the very top end of London salary scales.”

The firm’s newly qualified solicitors in London earn a recently improved salary of $202,500 (or roughly £148k based on current conversion rates).