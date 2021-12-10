NEXT WEEK: The Legal Cheek Winter Virtual Vacation Scheme 2021

Monday 13 December to Friday 17 December

The Legal Cheek Winter Virtual Vacation Scheme, run in partnership with The University of Law (ULaw), takes place from Monday 13 December until Friday 17 December 2021.

It features a series of short talks, workshops and Q&As with lawyers from leading firms, corresponding written exercises set by ULaw, as well as an Employability Expo and various socials.

The Scheme is open to all students. Its aim is to help boost employability and enable students to gain insights into life as a lawyer across a range of practice areas. The Scheme is not part of the participating firms’ recruitment processes.

Date: 13-17 December 2021

Time: From 9:30

Location: Virtual Scheme

Level: Students, Graduates

The sessions cover a variety of topics, from exploring fintech with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner finance partner Marcus Pearl, to getting the inside line on legal tech with Macfarlanes’ head of lawtech Christopher Tart-Roberts; from learning about the law around video games with Wiggin digital entertainment lawyer Isabel Davies to understanding what makes litigators tick with Clyde & Co senior associate Lisa Somervail, there’s something for everyone. Check out the full schedule here.

The Scheme features lawyers from a host of leading law firms including Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Clyde & Co, Macfarlanes, Norton Rose Fulbright, Osborne Clarke, Ropes & Gray, RPC, Travers Smith, Weil Gotshal & Manges, Wiggin, and more!

