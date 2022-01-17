Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Criminal barristers in England and Wales weigh up strikes over pay [Financial Times] (£)

Boris Johnson broke the law and lied, says Keir Starmer [The Guardian]

Martin Reynolds: The Cambridge law graduate at the heart of lockdown-busting 10 Downing Street party row [Cambridgeshire Live]

Prince Harry in legal fight to pay for UK police protection [BBC News]

Self-isolation law set to be scrapped in favour of move towards ‘learning to live with Covid’ [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

Novak Djokovic: What tennis star’s legal battle reveals about Australia’s deportation laws [Daily Mail]

Judge caught on livestream in sexist rant at lawyer: ‘Imagine waking up next to her’ [The Independent]

Elon Musk’s Tesla asked law firm to fire associate hired from SEC [The Wall Street Journal] (£)

Solicitor praises tribute to former lawyer after forgetting his gown [STV News]

“Some lawyers have messy offices, some have Insta-worthy set ups… it probably doesn’t have any bearing on their ability to do the job.” [Legal Cheek comments]

