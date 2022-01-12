The best legal work and study set-ups from across social media

Cue multiple monitors, neatly stacked highlighters and ergonomic desk chairs

Over the past few years, keeping motivation and productivity levels high has been far from easy. With law students in and out of the classroom and lawyers yo-yo’ing to and from the office, Covid continues to hold sway over where we work and study.

As a new year rolls around, it seems working from home (in at least some capacity) is here to stay, meaning a sound home-working setup is absolutely essential.

From the minimalist through to the spectacular, Legal Cheek has sourced a selection of the best legal work set-up snaps from Instagram for your inspiration.

Leading the way is popular studygram account @waystostudy, run by Dutch law student simply known to her audience as ‘Rose’, who recently revealed her identity to 665,000 YouTube subscribers. She shares an aesthetically understated set-up, complete with a scented candle and coffee.

Womble Bond Dickinson trainee, Mia Siddique, provides a helpful clip of her top working from home tips. The Reel features a resourceful set-up, making use of a wireless keyboard/mouse combo and a laptop stand; both of which are frequently employed across the board.

Meanwhile, German law student Olja Lobkis, who goes by @andotherlawstories on Instagram, channels a mysterious dark aesthetic, with candles a prominent feature for those late night study sessions.

Elsewhere, Holly Moore, ITV solicitor apprentice currently on secondment at CMS, provided followers with a handy desk tour. The clip shows a modest, but nonetheless fit for purpose, set-up featuring all of the WFH essentials alongside a pair of blue light glasses, a matching pen set and a framed motivational quote ready for the dark winter days.

Jordan, the second-year LLB student studying at ULaw and future trainee solicitor, known as The Legal Northerner, boasts a techy arrangement with not one but three screens!

With mood-lighting a recurring theme, trainee solicitor at Womble Bond Dickinson and digital creator, Simranjeet Kaur Mann, uses a moody red glow to accentuate the dark equipment, surrounded by a variety of plants to finish.

Maab Saifeldin is a current LPC/LLM student at BPP University Manchester who shares her legal advice and experience as a black Muslim woman in the legal sector. Maab welcomed the new year with an impressively sized whiteboard for maximum organisation in 2022.

Rounding off our selection of snaps is European law student @lexdiscipula whose collection of miniature statues, wall prints and, of course, wide selection of pastel highlighters makes for a particularly aesthetically pleasing workspace.

How does your study set-up compare? Tag us on Instagram, ‘@legalcheek’, and show us.