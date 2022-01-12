Feature

The best legal work and study set-ups from across social media

By Sam Jewell on
14

Cue multiple monitors, neatly stacked highlighters and ergonomic desk chairs

Image credit: @lexdiscipula (Instagram)

Over the past few years, keeping motivation and productivity levels high has been far from easy. With law students in and out of the classroom and lawyers yo-yo’ing to and from the office, Covid continues to hold sway over where we work and study.

As a new year rolls around, it seems working from home (in at least some capacity) is here to stay, meaning a sound home-working setup is absolutely essential.

From the minimalist through to the spectacular, Legal Cheek has sourced a selection of the best legal work set-up snaps from Instagram for your inspiration.

Leading the way is popular studygram account @waystostudy, run by Dutch law student simply known to her audience as ‘Rose’, who recently revealed her identity to 665,000 YouTube subscribers. She shares an aesthetically understated set-up, complete with a scented candle and coffee.

Womble Bond Dickinson trainee, Mia Siddique, provides a helpful clip of her top working from home tips. The Reel features a resourceful set-up, making use of a wireless keyboard/mouse combo and a laptop stand; both of which are frequently employed across the board.

Meanwhile, German law student Olja Lobkis, who goes by @andotherlawstories on Instagram, channels a mysterious dark aesthetic, with candles a prominent feature for those late night study sessions.

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Elsewhere, Holly Moore, ITV solicitor apprentice currently on secondment at CMS, provided followers with a handy desk tour. The clip shows a modest, but nonetheless fit for purpose, set-up featuring all of the WFH essentials alongside a pair of blue light glasses, a matching pen set and a framed motivational quote ready for the dark winter days.

Jordan, the second-year LLB student studying at ULaw and future trainee solicitor, known as The Legal Northerner, boasts a techy arrangement with not one but three screens!

With mood-lighting a recurring theme, trainee solicitor at Womble Bond Dickinson and digital creator, Simranjeet Kaur Mann, uses a moody red glow to accentuate the dark equipment, surrounded by a variety of plants to finish.

Maab Saifeldin is a current LPC/LLM student at BPP University Manchester who shares her legal advice and experience as a black Muslim woman in the legal sector. Maab welcomed the new year with an impressively sized whiteboard for maximum organisation in 2022.

Rounding off our selection of snaps is European law student @lexdiscipula whose collection of miniature statues, wall prints and, of course, wide selection of pastel highlighters makes for a particularly aesthetically pleasing workspace.

How does your study set-up compare? Tag us on Instagram, ‘@legalcheek’, and show us.

14 Comments

L

Who actually cares though

Anon

I’ve never come across someone who has a ‘work set up’ like this who is actually productive.

Just kidding these are nice too LOL - have a nice day everybody!

Nah this is child’s play

Investment Banking is where the killer setups are at

Anon

These set ups are as fake as their legal abilities

Anonymous

Can never understand people that only work off of one screen ..

Kronos

‘Incoming trainee at Greenberg Glusker LLP, Titania Top, carves her revision notes into the carcass of the water buffalo she ran over that morning with her Vespa.

To ensure she maintains proper posture, she has ordered a footstool. Until it arrives, she rests her feet on the back of a CMS equity partner.’

JD Equity P

Outstanding.

Anon

What an unnecessary amount of highlighters

Alan

These all look grim. Get to the office and start learning.

r/battlestations

I should post my six-screens-and-a-ringlight standing desk setup, show these kids what’s really possible.

thank you

The highest performing students I knew at Cambridge were also some of the messiest. Why? Because they didn’t waste time tidying and they always had new printouts and books and notes to jump between, which in turn increased the number of cases and arguments they could deploy in their exams. This is back in the days when paper notes were more common.

The same goes for associates. The busier and better the associate, the scruffier their desk looks, because they have more papers landing on it and less time or energy to sort it all out. Any tidying is only done on a need-to basis when it becomes absolutely necessary from a functional not aesthetic perspective.

All that I can therefore deduce from the above is that the ladies pictured have too much free time on their hands, which suggests that they are either not studious enough or that they do not have many hobbies outside of their studies (or both).

Observer

Thanks for name dropping Cambridge – there’s a senior associate at my firm that has made it an art form to name drop Cambridge and mention it’s where they received their degree.

thank you

This says more about your firm and its general lack of Oxbridge graduates than anything else. I’m guessing Simmons and Osborne Clarke tier?

Ironically, unlike the senior associate, my mention of Cambridge was deliberate. If the messy students were those getting Firsts from Cambridge, they were among the very best law graduates in their cohort. Mentioning Cambridge furthers my point.

6 year PQE

Having worked full time during my legal studies I mostly ended up studying on my sofa with notes spread around me furiously scribbling away until the early hours. I barely had time to eat let alone post mocked-up pictures of aesthetically pleasing desk set ups. As someone above said, I would be very interested to see the exam results / work outputs of some of these as I don’t think it carries at all.

