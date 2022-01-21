Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Funding the SQE — with BPP University Law School

Thursday 27 January, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The recent introduction of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) is opening doors for aspiring solicitors.

With funding a key consideration for students looking to undertake the SQE, Legal Cheek is partnering with BPP University Law School on the afternoon of Thursday 27 January for a virtual student event exploring the different funding options on offer.

As the LPC is phased out, questions are left in students’ minds as to how to go about funding the new SQE course. Is government-backed masters funding available for those doing the SQE? Are SQE scholarships on offer? What are the pros and cons of taking out a bank loan and privately borrowing the SQE fees? These are just some of the questions which the speakers will seek to answer.

Date: Thursday 27 January

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Also up for discussion will be how the introduction of qualifying work experience (QWE) offers a new route to ‘earn while you learn’, with providers also offering part time study options. The speakers will discuss, too, the route of law firm sponsorship and what it means to be sponsored, as well as uncovering the hidden costs of the SQE regime – looking at how exam fees and prep course fees are charged.

The speakers are Caroline Rayson, Head of SQE Programmes at BPP and former solicitor at Ashurst and Osborne Clarke, and Jonny Hurst, BPP’s Head of Outreach and former City law firm partner. They will be joined by some current BPP students.

Following the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the speakers and the BPP University Law School team.

