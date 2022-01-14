Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: How to secure pupillage — with Gatehouse Chambers, Henderson Chambers and Radcliffe Chambers

Thursday 20 January, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Becoming a barrister is tough, but for those with the intellect, talent and grit a career at the Bar is a realistic aim that is worth fighting for.

The difference between success and failure during the pupillage application process can be very small, with successful candidates sometimes making many applications before they secure pupillage.

Lots of learning occurs along the way, as rejection forces bar hopefuls to reappraise their strengths and weaknesses — before going again.

Date: Thursday 20 January

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

On Thursday 20 January we’ll be hearing from three barristers from leading chambers who successfully made their way through this hyper-competitive selection process. The trio — from leading sets Gatehouse Chambers, Henderson Chambers and Radcliffe Chambers — will share their experiences and advice to an audience of aspiring barristers on how to navigate the process of securing pupillage. Also on the agenda will be commercial awareness, with the speakers considering some of the key topical issues that future barristers should have on their radar.

The speakers

• Beatrice Graham, barrister at Henderson Chambers

• Matthew Mills, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers

• Final speaker to be announced

The panel discussion will run from 4pm to 5pm, after which there will be virtual networking with the speakers, members of their chambers and their pupillage recruitment teams until 6pm.

Apply to attend now.