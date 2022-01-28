Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy (‘The world in 2022’) — with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and BARBRI

Tuesday 1 February, 3:30pm to 5pm, taking place virtually

Welcome to the third in the series of The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy, a partnership with BARBRI and various leading law firms, designed to help boost students’ business and legal sector knowledge as they apply for training contracts.

The next Academy takes place on the afternoon of Tuesday 1 February 2022 with a session on what to expect from the world in 2022, delivered by Carol Osborne, Partner, Training Principal and Practice Group Leader for Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner’s (BCLP) Technology, Commercial & Government Affairs team, and her colleague, Chris Bryant, Antitrust and Competition Partner in BCLP’s White Collar, Antitrust, and International Trade department.

Date: Tuesday 1 February 2022

Time: 3:30pm to 5pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

Carol and Chris will cover key themes including:

• The big commercial awareness themes that will set the agenda for the year ahead

• What their clients are focusing on at the beginning of 2022

• The way in which hot themes of 2021, such as ESG and tech, will continue to evolve

• How students need to be thinking about current affairs as they apply for training contracts

Carol and Chris will also look back on their career journeys, and reflect on what they have learned so far.

The talks will be followed by a Q&A between Carol and Chris and BARBRI’s senior director of business development and former solicitor, Victoria Cromwell to ensure full understanding of the topic. There will then be virtual networking with BARBRI’s SQE team.

