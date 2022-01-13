National law firms Weightmans and RadcliffesLeBrasseur to merge

Due to go live March 2022

National law firms Weightmans and RadcliffesLeBrasseur are to merge, it was announced today.

The duo have entered into formal contract negotiations with a view to completing the merger at the end of March 2022.

The combined firm will be known as Weightmans and have 225 partners and a total headcount of over 1,400 people. The estimated turnover is likely to be around £120 million.

RadcliffesLeBrasseur, which is based in Cardiff, Leeds and headquartered in London, is known for its work in the healthcare sector. It is combining with Weightmans to create a “leading UK practice in healthcare in particular and increase the market presence of both firms in London”, according to a press statement.

Weightmans is headquartered in Liverpool and has further offices in Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Leicester, London, Manchester and Newcastle.

Weightmans takes on around 19 trainees each year, while RadcliffesLeBrasseur usually offers four training contracts.

“The two firms share a number of synergies in respect of clients and sectors and above all a passionate commitment to achieving the highest standards in delivering legal services to their clients,” said John Schorah, managing partner, Weightmans, in a statement. “The merger will add to both firms’ national practices with outstanding expertise and the resources to ensure that we continue to meet the ever-increasing needs and expectations of all clients, large and small, whether public bodies, public or private businesses, not for profit enterprises or individuals.”