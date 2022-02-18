Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Who won? Prince Andrew? Or Virginia Giuffre? [A Lawyer Writes]
Guiffre v Andrew — an explainer about civil claims, and why they usually settle [The Law and Policy Blog]
Has the Good Law Project been dealt an existential blow? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
U.K. Judges Are Helping the Next Robert Maxwell [Bloomberg]
Adding injury to insult: The role of criminal law is to punish harm, not enforce politeness [The Critic]
“No Returns”? What Does That Mean? [Yet Another Blogging Barrister]
Itchy. Expensive. Fashioned for caucasian hair. And just plain outdated! Why it’s time to ditch barristers’ wigs [Mail+]
Joe Rogan, Spotify, and the music streaming business model [The IPKat]
Who would want to be Met commissioner? [Prospect]
The recruitment crisis – what are lawyers looking for in their next role? [Legal Futures]
For the latest news, commercial awareness insight, careers advice and events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Anonymous
Nobody won. It was a game which nobody came out of looking particularly good.