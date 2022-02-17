Online law school strikes SQE deal with Oxford Brookes

College of Legal Practice to offer prep courses at discounted rate

The College of Legal Practice (CoLP) has struck a deal with Oxford Brookes University to help prepare its graduates to sit the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

The online law school will offer students and grads discounted fees on its range of preparation courses as part of the tie-up, as well as appropriate guidance and information on the new route to qualification as a solicitor in England and Wales.

The Legal Cheek SQE Providers List shows the CoLP’s SQE prep courses are priced at the cheaper end of the market: £1,800 for SQE1 and £2,300 for SQE2. It also recently launched an LLM in Legal Practice with SQE prep priced at £6,900.

“Having recently met many of Oxford Brookes School of Law’s students and spoken with them about the introduction of the SQE, it is clear that this partnership will open up a new route for many to become a solicitor,” said CoLP chief executive Dr Giles Proctor. “We are so pleased to be able to help Oxford Brookes law students understand the best pathway for them through SQE and Qualifying Work Experience (QWE).”

The CoLP — the UK spin-off of Australia’s largest law school, The College of Law Australia — already has partnerships in place with the likes of Solent University, Truman Bodden Law School in the Cayman Islands, flexible training contract provider Accutrainee, and law firms Reed Smith and Wright Hassall.

News of the tie-up comes just weeks after The University of Law (ULaw) announced it will guarantee places on its SQE courses to graduates of the London School of Economics and Nottingham, Royal Holloway, Bedfordshire, Hull and Teesside universities. The law school already has similar partnerships in place with East Anglia, Exeter, Reading, Liverpool and Newcastle, among others.

BARBRI has deals in place with the universities of Sussex and Manchester, as well as King’s College London and Brunel, to offer students SQE workshops and fee discounts. It also struck overseas tie-ups with France’s Paris Dauphine — PSL University, Spain’s IE Law School and Singapore’s Asia Bar Review.

Meanwhile, BPP University Law School recently launched a free online SQE ‘bridge course’ for final year students at Birkbeck, Essex, LSE, Leicester, Lancaster, Nottingham, Queen Mary and Royal Holloway universities.

You can find out more about the various routes into the legal profession, including the Solicitors Qualifying Exam, using our interactive ‘Paths to becoming a lawyer’ guide.