Clifford Chance could cut Canary Wharf office space

By Thomas Connelly on
12

Re-evaluation comes as firms continue to embrace flexi-working

Clifford Chance’s London office

Clifford Chance is reportedly considering reducing its office space in London as law firms across the City continue to embrace more flexible working arrangements.

The magic circle giant drafted in a property agent last spring to help conduct a year-long “strategic review” of its office space requirements in the post-Covid word.

This review is now understood to have concluded that it will need far less square footage than in pre-pandemic times, The Telegraph reports, and follows the firm’s decision to allow lawyers and staff to work remotely for up to 50% of their time.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The newspaper goes on to claim as much as two-thirds of its office space could be slashed, although it’s not clear if that figure includes space that has already been sublet under longstanding agreements dating back several years.

CC is currently based at 10 Upper Bank Street, a skyscraper in Canary Wharf which scored an A* in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey thanks in part to its much-raved about swimming pool offering views across the City (pictured below). The firm has been located at this site since 2003, with the lease due to end in 2028.

Clifford Chance’s swimming pool

But this isn’t the first time its been reported that CC is re-evaluating its office requirements. Last summer, Estates Gazette (£) said the magic circle player was on the hunt for a new London HQ of between 300,000 and 400,000 sq ft.

Ex-CC

Please stop saying that the swimming pool has views across the City. It’s on the 5th floor with views into another CW tower…

That’s not to say that the pool isn’t an amazing perk (save the risk of ending up swimming next to a certain very hairy, very senior partner…)… but you just look daft when you get such basic facts wrong.

Basic facts?

Like any senior partner would go in the pool lol

CC Insider

What a bizarre comment – they do use it. I often see Partners in the gym too and taking classes (although mostly with the personal trainers).

Anon

Can’t think of anything worse than swimming with colleagues and seniors and being reminded of work, or even worse, talking about work. Better joining a proper health club and making friends outside of work.

You got played

LOL. Say goodbye to your swimming pool and meet your new friend, Hot-Desking.

Hot desker

Hot desking is a nightmare.

CC Insider

Why do these articles and comments always focus on the pool?! I promise you no one cares about the pool except people on LegalCheek. I do love the on-site full size gym (better than rest of the MC having spoken to new joiners from elsewhere), hairdressers, bar, cafes etc. It will be a real shame to lose them but a lot of associates reluctant to come in and are opting for home working. At least the firm is supporting this. I know several US firms are planning on going back to 5 days in office. Swings and roundabouts.

Associate

Haven’t seen CC Gym but rate the A&O one

CC Insider

CC has a full-service / full-size Nuffield Health. We have spinning studios and even squash courts. It’s nothing short of fantastic! Not sure why people speak about the pool so much given other amenities are better (imo).

Anon

Do any of the MC hot desk (lawyer wise)? I can’t see it happening…

Neil

A&O will be doing so in new office

Anonymous

Oh nooo! What will the fragile ego snowflakes do if their beloved pool disappears! 😱

