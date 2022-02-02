Revealed: The law firms with the best offices 2022

The results are in! Legal Cheek’s exclusive survey can reveal the law firms with the swankiest digs

With most law firms re-opening their offices and hybrid working becoming part of the ‘new normal’, the importance of a firm’s office cannot be overstated. Legal Cheek’s annual Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey reveals which offices have the ‘wow factor’ according to their rookies.

Legal Cheek asked trainees and junior lawyers from over 100 of the nation’s leading firms to give us the lowdown on their offices. Respondents could score their offices on a scale from one to ten, with one being described as ‘not at all impressive’ and ten being ‘highly impressive’.

We can reveal that 13 firms made it to the shortlist, scoring an A* for their offices. Below are the firms listed in alphabetical order:

As part of the survey each year we give trainees and junior lawyers the opportunity to expand on their scores by submitting anonymous comments. We received hundreds of comments giving us the dish on their digs. Here are a select few comments about some of the shortlisted firms:

“Amazing office! Bright and modern open plan office with a good cafe and a nice terrace to eat lunch. All desks are also equipped with all the IT equipment and standing desks.”

“The offices are immaculate, modern and somewhat offset the late nights when you have a view over East London, Greenwich, O2 etc. They have all of the facilities and amenities you need (which during normal times are much appreciated).”

“An outstanding office: modern, impressive, functional. Each lawyer (now including trainees post-pandemic) has their own office. I can’t imagine any firm in the City has a better office.”

“One of the major perks of working at the firm is the office. It has great views over London and is the envy of my trainee friends at other firms. The staff canteen is reasonably priced and has a massive range of choice.”

“It’s got that wow factor. Easily the best office I’ve seen, even with having attended numerous events, interviews and vacation schemes at other firms (and companies, for that matter).”

“The newly kitted out office is phenomenal — 100% of the desks are (expensive) sit-stand, top of the line HAG SoFi chairs (so comfortable), so much designer furniture that I feel like I walked into a showroom. Plants in every room. Nothing to say — so comfortable I’d rather be there than my own home!”

The winning law firm in this category will be announced at The Legal Cheek Awards 2022, sponsored by BARBRI, on Thursday 24 March 2022.