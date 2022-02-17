Law firm invites training contract seekers ten-pin bowling

Recruitment with a twist 🎳

One law firm has taken a somewhat unusual approach to recruitment, inviting wannabe trainee and junior lawyers to a free game of ten-pin bowling.

Liverpool’s High Street Solicitors is looking to bowl over new recruits next month at the city’s PINS Social Club, with the firm’s department heads on hand for informal chats over bowling, food and drinks. There will also be goody bags, Legal Cheek has been told.

Students on the lookout for training contracts are welcome to join as the firm offers a number of places each year. It opened last week for training contracts to start in August 2022.

Senior practice manager Frank Gibbons said: “The staff are at the heart of the great work we do at High Street Solicitors and we’re looking for like-minded individuals with fantastic work ethics and the drive to achieve.”

High Street Solicitors initially operated as a personal injury law firm before branching out into specialisms including data breach, housing disrepair, Japanese knotweed and public liability claims.