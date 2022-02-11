Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Secrets to Success legal tech edition — with Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Slaughter and May and ULaw

Wednesday 16 February, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The first in Legal Cheek’s new 2022 series of Secrets to Success virtual events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw) — focuses on legal tech.

Has the technological revolution been accelerated by the pandemic? How should students be engaging with this trend as they develop the commercial awareness that is central to training contract applications?

These are some of the key questions that will be covered at Legal Cheek’s latest Secrets to Success virtual event in the 2022 series, held in association with ULaw, taking place on Wednesday 16 February, from 4pm to 6pm.

Date: Wednesday 16 February 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The virtual event will begin with a panel discussion chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, who will put questions to a panel of lawyers from Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance and Slaughter and May, as well as an expert in legal education from ULaw, about key issues relating to legal tech.

The speakers

• Brenna Speiser, Fuse senior manager at Allen & Overy

• Adam Hunter, lawyer in the TMT team at Clifford Chance

• Emma Walton, knowledge and innovation manager at Slaughter and May

• Simon George, associate professor and director of The University of Law’s Tech Research Academy ULTRA

During this discussion, the speakers will give an insight into how they are working to deliver legal services in a more efficient way with the help of new technologies such as artificial intelligence. The speakers will also be encouraged to discuss their career journeys and advise students hoping to follow a similar path.

After the panel discussion there will then be virtual networking with the speakers, members of their firms’ graduate recruitment teams and some of ULaw’s future trainees.

Apply to attend now.