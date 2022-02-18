Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: Sector focus: the practice areas driving growth in 2022 — with Womble Bond Dickinson

Tuesday 22 February, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Join us for a virtual student event with transatlantic law firm Womble Bond Dickinson ahead of its UK training contract application deadline in March.

The commercial awareness-focused session will see lawyers from across the firm’s sector specialisms give their views on what will drive growth over the year ahead as the world emerges from the pandemic.

Date: Tuesday 22 February 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers will also share reflections on their career journeys to date and give advice to students hoping to follow a similar path.

The speakers

• Vicky McCombe, partner in the construction team in the Leeds office

• Michelle Essen, managing associate in the construction team and practice development lawyer in the Plymouth office

• Ryan Lavers, solicitor in the construction team in the Newcastle office

• Dale Gorley, marketing and events manager in the Newcastle office

After their short talks and a Q&A, chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, there will be virtual networking with the speakers, the firm’s trainees and members of its graduate recruitment team.

Womble Bond Dickinson recruits 25 trainees each year across its eight UK offices.

Apply to attend now.