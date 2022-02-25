Virtual student event on MONDAY: Secrets to Success North — with Addleshaw Goddard, Mills & Reeve, Pinsent Masons, Shoosmiths and ULaw

Monday 28 February, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The latest in Legal Cheek’s 2022 series of Secrets to Success virtual events — held in association with The University of Law (ULaw) — focuses on the North of England legal market.

The virtual student event takes place on Monday 28 February, from 4pm to 6pm. It features a panel of speakers from Addleshaw Goddard, Mills & Reeve, Pinsent Masons and Shoosmiths, as well as a careers expert from ULaw.

Date: Monday 28 February

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers will share the secrets to their own success, while also advising students on how they can best position themselves to obtain training contracts with leading firms. They will look, too, to the future and give their views on what changes we can expect in the legal market and the key commercial awareness topics that students need to have on their radar for 2022.

The speakers

• Andrew Steer, managing associate in the pensions team at Addleshaw Goddard

• Chris Ross, corporate partner and head of the Manchester office at Mills & Reeve

• Zoe Betts, legal director in risk advisory services, litigation, regulatory and tax at Pinsent Masons

• Suzanne Taylor, partner in the financial services team at Shoosmiths

• Nicola Walker, campus manager at ULaw’s Liverpool and Chester campuses, and former commercial property solicitor

After the Question Time-style discussion, which will be chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist, there will be virtual networking with the speakers, a collection of the firms’ trainees and members of their graduate recruitment teams, and some of ULaw’s campus ambassadors and future trainees.

Apply to attend now.