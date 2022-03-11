Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
When unlawfulness is not unlawful [Prospect]
Pannick responds: Blame ministers, not lawyers [A Lawyer Writes]
“Russian influence in the UK is the new normal” — Did you know the Russia Report had actually been published? [The Law and Policy Blog]
Putting Putin on trial is not a good idea [Spiked]
The tight web of lawyers and PR firms who oil the wheels for billionaires [The Guardian]
‘Gender pay gap bot’ targets law firms tweeting about International Women’s Day [Legal Cheek]
Counting blessings: Sir Robert Buckland QC MP [Counsel]
Putin should be scared of The Hague [The Law Society Gazette]
Join the conversation