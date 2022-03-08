‘Gender pay gap bot’ targets law firms tweeting about International Women’s Day
A Twitter bot is targeting big firms on International Women’s Day with details of their gender pay gap.
The account @PayGapApp is retweeting law firm and other employers’ tweets commemorating the global day with an auto response detailing their median hourly pay gap using data from a UK government website.
“Stop posting platitudes,” the account’s banner reads. “Start fixing the problem.”
This year’s IWD theme is ‘#BreakTheBias’ and so a lot of the firms’ tweets describe how they’re committed to breaking gender inequality and calling out bias.
It’s all very awkward, and here are some of the law firms targeted so far:
Bevan Brittan
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 26.2% lower than men's. https://t.co/LAVerXGz1V
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
Birketts
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 20.2% lower than men's. https://t.co/i1CWg8mbs8
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
Blake Morgan
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 40.8% lower than men's. https://t.co/8Y8nit9WTJ
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 7, 2022
Browne Jacobson
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 24% lower than men's. https://t.co/VrwUZw80wy
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
Digby Brown
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 18.2% lower than men's. https://t.co/q8AW3Lk0IK
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
DLA Piper
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 16.8% lower than men's. https://t.co/59aCUjreVm
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
DWF
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 24% lower than men's. https://t.co/6BnfHbysKu
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
Forsters
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 26.9% lower than men's. https://t.co/6unhcCfC9b
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
Mishcon de Reya
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 27.8% lower than men's. https://t.co/yeERvmPNcB
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
The Law Society
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 11.3% lower than men's. https://t.co/Y1HJIKac0Y
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 7, 2022
Simmons & Simmons
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 31.6% lower than men's. https://t.co/iqqBjDpZKq
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
Shearman & Sterling
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 52% lower than men's. https://t.co/Bg3BhY1vp5
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
TLT
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 31.9% lower than men's. https://t.co/aTFAChxmrP
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
Watson Farley & Williams
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 17% lower than men's. https://t.co/QkfyFSjove
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
Weightmans
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 22.6% lower than men's. https://t.co/JRdpYQBMBq
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
White & Case
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 26.4% lower than men's. https://t.co/ntJTt0y4nL
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
Winckworth Sherwood
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 17.1% lower than men's. https://t.co/BnWtst1nUV
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
Womble Bond Dickinson
In this organisation, women's median hourly pay is 31.6% lower than men's. https://t.co/HjpbyEDw3A
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
The celebratory tweets posted by some firms like Harper Macleod, Thorntons Law and Ward Hadaway appear to be no longer visible.
All employers with 250 or more employees are required by law to publish their gender pay gap figures each year. These can all be searched for and compared using the government’s official ‘gender pay gap service’ which is understood to be the bot’s point of reference.
Just Anonymous
Can the Gender Pay Gap Bot tell us, of the said gender pay gaps, how much is caused by discrimination (which we should be concerned by); and how much is caused by men and women, on average, making different life choices?
If it can’t, then I don’t care.
Anon
As a woman I both agree and disagree with your statement. Though I do think your comment is tinged with misogyny and a lack of understanding of the pay gap. What choices? The ones pushed on women over the last millennia by society perhaps?
I think a lot of this data is absolutely skewed by women in lower level office jobs (sometimes by choice) such as PAs etc., which is a little unfair to the companies. However, there’s also more men in positions such as mail room and facilities etc. in the larger firms, so it shouldn’t be that skewed. From experience I know lots of these firms have pay gaps in jobs of equal work too, which is obviously an issue. A woman choosing to take maternity etc. should NOT affect her pay scales moving forward!
Just Anonymous
If you consider my comment ‘tinged with misogyny’, then you did not read it properly.
Any discrimination suffered by women in the workplace is unacceptable. My comment made that perfectly clear.
The issue is to what extent the gender pay gap is evidence of discrimination. Without further evidence, I do not accept that it is. Without more, the gender pay gap is a meaningless statistic that deserves no attention whatsoever.
I also do not find your response particularly coherent. In the first paragraph, you ask me ‘what choices?’ as though you do not know what I am talking about; yet, in the very next paragraph, you talk about women choosing to work in certain jobs, thereby skewing figures, thus demonstrating that you know exactly what I am talking about.
Anon
I read it properly – did you read mine?
I was asking what choices you’re referring to – is it women choosing certain jobs or is it related to raising a family?
The former is directly linked to discrimination within the education system, which is an issue that needs to be addressed all the way back to nursery when children play doctors and nurses.
Woman are encouraged into support roles and have been since we were allowed to work, and have fought ever since to gain credibility. You’d have to be dense to not see that. I remember it from when I was younger, though I don’t know if it’s improved yet given the focus on women in STEM. That initiative alone shows that if more women were encouraged to go into male dominated fields from a young age, you’d see a shift in the workforce and subsequently, a reduction in the pay gap.
If your choices refer to the latter, again people often mention ‘life choices’ it’s related to women going on maternity and/or having to return part-time. This is once again a societal issue that requires shifting.
Just Anonymous
The choice I am referring to is more broad than the two narrow options you’re offering me. It is the approach that the genders choose to take towards their work-life balance. This can manifest in all sorts of ways: whether to have children; whether to seek promotion; whether to retire; whether to change jobs etc.
Put simply, the hypothesis is that, on average, men are prepared to devote more of their lives to work then women are. Of course, there is huge individual variation within these cohorts. You will find individual women who value work above all, and individual men who value family life above all (and all ranges inbetween). However, the gender pay gap is an average figure which reflects what the average is doing – not what individuals are doing.
You appear to be suggesting that women have no free choice, in that everything that might appear to be choice in fact results from some kind of discrimination. I do not accept that. For example, when Lady Black retired early from the Supreme Court to spend more time in retirement with her family, I do not accept that that was anything other than a woman exercising a free choice.
Similarly, in 21st century Britain, I do not accept that women actually think that they cannot enter certain fields (and need to be educated that they can). All professions are (rightly) open to men and women; everyone knows it; and my experience of school, university and now practice is that women know perfectly well that, subject to ability, they can do anything they want.
You are free to disagree with my perspective. However, just as bare assertions of misogyny are not persuasive, neither are bare accusations that people who disagree with you are ‘dense’.
Eatin' Popcorn
lmao INTERNET FIGHT! You both need to use more ad hominem attacks I particularly enjoy those.
Anon
Not the only bot on the circuit, it would seem.