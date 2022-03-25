Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Why kleptocrats and money launderers love Companies House [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
What is SLAPP? [The Law and Policy Blog]
What is Raab thinking of? [A Lawyer Writes]
Comment: Misuse of privacy laws [Mail Online]
Johnson’s government has transformed the House of Lords into a last-ditch defence for the rule of law [Prospect]
How I secured a magic circle training contract as a neurodivergent graduate [Legal Cheek]
Section 28 — Amendments to the Practice Direction [Yet Another Blogging Barrister]
What the metaverse means for lawyers [Legal Futures]
The Texas youth transition law [The Critic]
