Barrister gives birth after leaving Supreme Court in taxi

By Aishah Hussain on

Amy Stout was 37.5 weeks pregnant

It’s been an extraordinary 24 hours for family barrister Amy Stout, who had to get a taxi from the Supreme Court as she was due to give birth.

Stout, a barrister and head of pupillage at London chambers 3 Dr Johnson’s Buildings, was in the top court on Wednesday at 37.5 weeks pregnant. “What could possibly go wrong?”, she tweeted.

Fast forward a few hours, and Stout had an update for her followers: “To answer my own seemingly rhetorical question — baby was born at 3.30am,” she wrote. “I ended up getting a taxi from the Supreme Court to the hospital (only 5 mins away). What a day!”

What a way to cap off a Supreme Court appearance!

Many congratulations to Stout and her new bundle of joy. The Supreme Court ought to send the tot one of their teddy bears.

In 2020 a law student made headlines when she gave birth during her bar exam. Brianna Hill ended up having to complete the exam from a hospital ward the next day — and passed.

