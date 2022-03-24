Barrister gives birth after leaving Supreme Court in taxi

Amy Stout was 37.5 weeks pregnant

It’s been an extraordinary 24 hours for family barrister Amy Stout, who had to get a taxi from the Supreme Court as she was due to give birth.

Stout, a barrister and head of pupillage at London chambers 3 Dr Johnson’s Buildings, was in the top court on Wednesday at 37.5 weeks pregnant. “What could possibly go wrong?”, she tweeted.

Fast forward a few hours, and Stout had an update for her followers: “To answer my own seemingly rhetorical question — baby was born at 3.30am,” she wrote. “I ended up getting a taxi from the Supreme Court to the hospital (only 5 mins away). What a day!”

What a way to cap off a Supreme Court appearance!

Many congratulations to Stout and her new bundle of joy. The Supreme Court ought to send the tot one of their teddy bears.

In 2020 a law student made headlines when she gave birth during her bar exam. Brianna Hill ended up having to complete the exam from a hospital ward the next day — and passed.