Done deal: Clyde & Co and BLM agree to combine

Goes live this summer 🤝

International law firm Clyde & Co and insurance specialist BLM will merge this summer, it was announced today.

The tie-up, which officially goes live in July 2022, will create a firm with 2,600 lawyers and annual revenues of over £700 million. The 60-office outfit will be known as Clyde & Co.

Earlier this month Legal Cheek reported partners were set to vote on the deal following positive discussions.

Commenting on the merger, Clyde & Co senior partner Carolena Gordon said:

“We are delighted the merger has secured approval from both sets of partners. At Clyde & Co we are always focused on growing and developing our offering for the good of our clients and our people and this merger does exactly that. BLM has highly talented people and outstanding client relationships and we are excited by the potential of this combination.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows Clyde & Co is the larger of the two firms, with an annual trainee intake of around 45 compared to BLM’s 25. Both firms chalked up an A for training in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.

Matthew Harrington, BLM senior partner, added: “We are looking forward to the opportunities combining both firms will bring for our people and our clients. This merger is one of aligned approaches and values, offering huge benefits to our clients in the areas that matter most. Combining our expertise will strengthen our market offering in the UK casualty, healthcare, and professional liability space, with true operational excellence and the agility to respond rapidly to the changing needs of the market.”