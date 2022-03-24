Excitement builds ahead of this evening’s Legal Cheek Awards

In-person extravaganza to feature special guest appearances from Attorney General Suella Braverman QC MP, Love Island finalist Tyler Cruickshank and X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star Katie Waissel

Tonight marks the return of the in-person Legal Cheek Awards, and excitement is building ahead of the invite-only event.

Three-hundred guests from leading law firms and chambers will this evening join celebrities and the Attorney General Suella Braverman QC MP at Landing Forty Two of the iconic Leadenhall ‘Cheesegrater’ Building for this year’s awards ceremony, sponsored by BARBRI.

They’ll be treated to Prosecco and canapés before the awards presentation hosted by Legal Cheek editor Tom Connelly begins.

Legal Cheek sponsors and student campus ambassadors will hand out the awards, which this year include 25 categories such as training, quality of work, work/life balance, perks and more.

There will be special guest appearances from the Attorney General, Love Island finalist and law grad, Tyler Cruickshank, and The X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother star turned law student Katie Waissel, who all judged this year’s awards for best Legal Cheek Journal and use of social media.

Guests will then network to the backdrop of London’s night skyline and the glamorous surrounds of the UK’s highest dedicated events space.

Check out the shortlists for the 2022 Legal Cheek Awards. The awards are based on the 2,500+ responses we received to our annual Trainee and Junior Lawyer Surveys.