The 10 best legal social media users of 2022

Meet the top lawfluencers who inspired and entertained us over the past 12 months

We’ve rounded up the top ten YouTube ‘vlawgers’, law Instagrammers and legal lip-syncing TikTokers — but who will take home the crown for Legal Cheek’s best use of social media?

With the return of the in-person Legal Cheek Awards, here is this year’s shortlist selected by our editorial team, and listed alphabetically below.

The winner will be announced at next month’s ceremony, an invite-only event sponsored by BARBRI on the evening of Thursday 24 March 2022.

The winner will be decided by an independent judging panel, to be announced in due course.

City Law Bois

Bio: City Law Boi’s Instagram page, said to be run by a corporate lawyer of unknown identity, gives a satirical look into the harshest but most relatable truths of life at a City law firm.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @citylawbois

Follower count: 24,600+

Maia Crockford

Bio: Entertaining and educating in 60 seconds or less, DAC Beachcroft fourth year solicitor apprentice Maia Crockford provides insights into her alternative route of qualification.

Platforms: Instagram and TikTok

Username: @mylegalcareer

Follower count: 42,200+

Richard Grogan

Bio: Irish employment and personal injury lawyer Richard Grogan uses TikTok to break down complex laws into straightforward advice.

Platform: TikTok

Username: @richardgrogansolicitors

Follower count: 125,500+

Jordon Goodman

Bio: Third year northern law student Jordon Goodman shares hilariously relatable law school struggles, as well as helpful study techniques, all in less than a minute.

Platforms: Instagram and TikTok

Username: @thelegalnortherner

Follower count: 15,700+

Megan Hulme

Bio: Trowers & Hamlins trainee solicitor Megan Hulme offers help and guidance to aspiring solicitors, using a combination of Instagram reels and free resources she creates.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @itsallhearsay

Follower count: 7,300+

Emma Lilley

Bio: In-house legal counsel at a European human resources company, Emma Lilley, uses her platform to educate her followers about in-house practice, and provides an honest overview of her journey and the importance of being yourself at work.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @inhousepotter

Follower count: 9,300+

Amelia Platton

Bio: Through her Instagram platform, law graduate Amelia Platton raises awareness about the issues neurodivergent people face within the legal profession, and provides advice and encouragement for aspiring lawyers with neurodisabilities.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @neurodiverselawyer

Follower count: 15,900+

Liam Porritt

Bio: Clifford Chance trainee solicitor Liam Porritt vlogged his way through law school and now, he provides his subscribers with insights into corporate law and productivity hacks to maximise your workday.

Platform: YouTube

Username: Liam Porritt

Follower count: 114,000+

Sophie Shaw

Bio: Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner associate Sophie Shaw helps aspiring and practising lawyers navigate the legal profession, covering topics from the training contract application process, how to succeed as a lawyer and even workwear inspiration.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @lawwithsophie

Follower count: 10,900+

Maab Saifeldin

Bio: LPC/LLM student Maab Saifeldin is a Black practising Muslim, who chronicles her journey in law through her Instagram page. She gives aspiring lawyers tough love and advice about mental health, emotional resilience and being underrepresented within the legal sector.

Platform: Instagram

Username: @lifewithmaab

Follower count: 3,700+

All figures are correct at the time of writing.

The winner of this category will be announced at The Legal Cheek Awards 2022, sponsored by BARBRI, taking place on Thursday 24 March 2022 at the Leadenhall ‘Cheesegrater’ Building in London.