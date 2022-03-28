Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Apple, Amazon, Meta and Google targeted by landmark EU law [Sky News]
Tory minister names and shames two more City law firms that worked for Russian oligarchs [City A.M.]
Government’s top legal adviser appoints war crimes lawyer to help Ukraine [The Independent]
UK ministers raise doubts over legal redress against P&O [Financial Times] (£)
Remainer QC compares Dominic Raab to Vladimir Putin over his plans to give free speech legal supremacy [Daily Mail]
Criminal barrister claims TV dramas give ‘unfair’ representation of court system [Express]
Julian Assange marries lawyer Stella Moris in London’s Belmarsh prison [Evening Standard]
Kim Kardashian shares first look at boyfriend Pete Davidson’s ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer’ tattoo [Metro]
“I have enjoyed four substantial pay rises within the last two years. I am still just as miserable. I am happy with the pay rises, and pleased to see the start of a regional pay war, but there is so much more that needs to change.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Legal Cheek virtual student events THIS WEEK:
• Wednesday 30 March: Secrets to Success Midlands — with Eversheds, Gowling, HogLovs and ULaw [Apply to attend]
• Thursday 31 March: Everything you need to know about the SQE — with Bakers, DWF, HSF, Reed Smith and BARBRI [Apply to attend]
For the latest news, commercial awareness insight, careers advice and events:Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter
Join the conversation