Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Apple, Amazon, Meta and Google targeted by landmark EU law [Sky News]

Tory minister names and shames two more City law firms that worked for Russian oligarchs [City A.M.]

Government’s top legal adviser appoints war crimes lawyer to help Ukraine [The Independent]

UK ministers raise doubts over legal redress against P&O [Financial Times] (£)

Remainer QC compares Dominic Raab to Vladimir Putin over his plans to give free speech legal supremacy [Daily Mail]

Criminal barrister claims TV dramas give ‘unfair’ representation of court system [Express]

Julian Assange marries lawyer Stella Moris in London’s Belmarsh prison [Evening Standard]

Kim Kardashian shares first look at boyfriend Pete Davidson’s ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer’ tattoo [Metro]

“I have enjoyed four substantial pay rises within the last two years. I am still just as miserable. I am happy with the pay rises, and pleased to see the start of a regional pay war, but there is so much more that needs to change.” [Legal Cheek comments]

