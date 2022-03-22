News

Dentons increases NQ lawyer pay by 15% to £92k

By Thomas Connelly on
51

Juniors recording 1,700 billing hours to receive £107,640

The largest law firm in the world is increasing the salaries of its most junior lawyers.

Dentons is set to elevate base rates for newly qualified (NQ) associates in London from £80,000 to £92,000, a healthy uplift of 15%.

The cash injection will put the firm’s NQs ahead of their peers at Ince (£90k) and Stephenson Harwood (£90k), and within touching distance of those at K&L Gates (£93k).

Alongside the uplift to base rates, the international outfit has also designed a new bonus scheme that will put City juniors recording 1,700 chargeable hours in line to receive a total compensation package of £107,640.

The scheme applies to associates at all levels and across all UK, Ireland and Middle East (UKIME) offices, and will operate alongside an additional discretionary bonus for “exceptional performance”. Depending on location and seniority of associates, bonuses will kick in between 1,200 and 1,500 chargeable hours.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The changes will take effect from July 2022 following a review led by UKIME CEO Paul Jarvis.

Commenting on the fresh approach, Jarvis said:

“We want to retain and recruit the best talent. A key feature of the new bonus scheme is that it kicks in at a lower chargeable hour threshold. We are also increasing percentage pay-outs. This means anyone doing the same hours as last year will get a bigger bonus. Many fee earners who narrowly missed out on bonuses in previous years are also likely to qualify for a bonus next year.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows Dentons provides around 48 UK training contracts annually, with trainees in London receiving £45,000 in year one and £50,000 in year two. NQs outside London currently earn between £45,000 and £50,000.

51 Comments

Denton$ DCM Associate

Very strong move from Dentons, firmly realigns our pay package with others of the same ilk (DLA, CMS, ES) but it’s a shame that this came so late following a hefty departure of Associates/NQs

Reply Report comment
(41)(11)

Anon

It still won’t solve retention issues. The issue for all U.K. firms now is how salaries increase from NQ. We’re talking increases of a few thousand at each year PQ at U.K. firms. It’s awful. Rubbish. The bonuses are rubbish. It’s when you reach about 3PQE that US pay almost doubles U.K. pay.
These NQ headlines look great but they’re not really solving the issue.

Reply Report comment
(41)(1)

Anon

Same ilk? DLA’s PEP is £1.19m, ES is £984K. Dentons is £670K. You’re reaching a bit there….

Reply Report comment
(13)(27)

Anon

Norton Rose and BCLP have PEP of 700k, does this also mean they are reaching in comparison to DLA and ES?

Clown.

Reply Report comment
(35)(3)

Anon

Profit isn’t an indication of quality, by any means.

Reply Report comment
(27)(0)

@Anon 12:08 PM

Ashurst, Jones Day, Bakers McKenzie have a PEP of 900k but are clearly several tiers above DLA/ES in every single practice area.

Gotta love these freshers who try to justify their mid market firms by PEP figures as if they’re ever gonna reach equity partner lmao

Reply Report comment
(9)(0)

Dentons Associate

Not going to lie, I am happy about this and I am not going to quibble about the extra few thousand we are behind our competitors.

What I will say is waiting until July is a joke when other firms got their raises in November.

Reply Report comment
(34)(2)

Casual Pay War Enjoyer

This hasn’t really been the focus (understandably) of all the articles about rises, but quite a few don’t kick in until Summer. Include Sheds in that list, at least in the regions. US firms have obviously all backdated to January but in the grand scheme of things it’s hardly something you should be worrying about.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Rupert; a US Firm Partner

Chicken feed, dear boy.

Reply Report comment
(0)(4)

Bull E Boi

Ah! Poopert!

Have you finished paying off the cleaning bill from that unfortunate episode at school yet?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

This raise was basically forced as retention rate for London 2021 qualifiers was horrific

Reply Report comment
(30)(0)

Kirkland NQ

If you can’t afford to treat yourself and your friends to a Giant Tomahawk at Nusr-Et Steakhouse on a Friday night are you really a lawyer?!

Reply Report comment
(5)(37)

K&E partner

Lmao scraping the barrel there son. Now back to drafting those ancillaries.

Reply Report comment
(32)(2)

Commercial barrister

Cute.

Reply Report comment
(6)(7)

US Firm Joiner

A disappointing announcement from a disappointing firm.

Reply Report comment
(34)(16)

All aboard the USS Wage Cuck

True, but decent cash for those in sleepy practice areas. I would take that wonga and sacrifice interesting work.

Reply Report comment
(19)(0)

MK ultra

What about the Milton Keynes office?

Reply Report comment
(4)(21)

Anon

The who office?

Reply Report comment
(28)(1)

Tax Associate

Good wack, still a sheet firm tho.

Reply Report comment
(22)(11)

Dentons Trainee

Just about enough to keep us aboard this sinking ship… for 1700 billable hours we might as well move to US firms and get +50% base for hitting that, e.g. Dechert pays £140k and has a base target of 1750…

Reply Report comment
(21)(5)

Rejected 2 US offers for some chill at night

Base target of 1750 at Dechert means nothing. They may as well just say that they have no targets. You would be billing way more than that like it or not.

Reply Report comment
(22)(2)

Casual Pay War Enjoyer

Find me someone at Dechert putting in 1750 chargeables a year. I’ll wait.

Reply Report comment
(28)(2)

Anonymous

Loooooool if you think that US transactional teams are only doing 1700 you’re dreaming.

Reply Report comment
(19)(1)

Dentons assoc

Worth noting that the 1700 figure is an example of total comp – the actual base targets are much lower so you could comfortably do 1500 in some departments and still get a bonus and relatively decent total comp

Reply Report comment
(8)(3)

Someone who actually knows

I’m afraid you’re being sold a false dream with the US billables. You’re actually expected to bill at least 2000+ a year, as well as a lot of additional hours for non-billables, as there is less support. I will also never forget my friend at a US firm that was 2 days into their HONEYMOON and received a call where they were told they had to come back to the office for an urgent deal – it was cut your honeymoon short or resign. They resigned. These pay packets come at a heavy cost, don’t let people tell you otherwise because it’s bull.

Reply Report comment
(20)(3)

Shocked

“I will also never forget my friend at a US firm that was 2 days into their HONEYMOON and received a call where they were told they had to come back to the office for an urgent deal”

I will never understand how some people sign up to this life and say they’re “satisfied”. No shade but how can anyone be satisfied with dedicating literally every waking second to making someone else money. Work hard but live your life, good lord.

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon

Would have done neither and waited to be dismissed. Helloooo employment claim

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Stal1

Cool story, bruh.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Anon

Talking of bull… this story.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

just wait till you jump over m8

Dude US firms don’t let you pick and choose your workload. You don’t get to stop working because you hit the (first) bonus threshold. You just… work when there’s work. How is that not obvious. If that means working 2100 or 2300 billable hours in a year, so be it.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anon

Genuine Q – what is the reason firms like Dentons open offices everywhere and recruit so many lawyers? Do they really need such numbers and global presence, or is it just a marketing thing to say ‘we are the biggest firm in the world?’

Reply Report comment
(9)(3)

Lover, not a fighter

We are the elite. The largest firm in the world. We need the staff as our workload is second to none. We are thriving. We are Dentons.

Reply Report comment
(26)(3)

Anon

Dentons operates a franchise model like MacDonalds. Most of the firms it eats up are bucket shops, but it doesn’t matter as their real value lies in the marketing of offices from Mombassa to Wuhan. It’s not classy, but it works – for now. Exponential growth always leads to collapse, it’s the way of the world.

Reply Report comment
(21)(4)

Dentons Associate

Choose Life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family. Choose a bloody big television, choose dishwashers, cars, Spotify subscriptions and air fryers. Choose good health, low cholesterol, and dental insurance. Choose fixed interest mortgage repayments. Choose a starter home. Choose your friends. Choose leisurewear and matching luggage. Choose a three-piece suit on hire purchase in a range of fabrics. Choose DIY and wondering who you are on Sunday morning. Choose sitting on that couch watching mind-numbing, spirit-crushing Netflix, stuffing fucking junk food into your mouth. Choose rotting away at the end of it all, giving your last in a miserable home, nothing more than an embarrassment to the selfish, brats you spawned to replace yourselves. Choose your future. Choose life… But why would I want to do a thing like that? I chose not to choose life. I chose somethin’ else. And the reasons? There are no reasons. Who needs reasons when you’ve got Dentons.

Reply Report comment
(27)(4)

Lover, not a figher

Amen sis. Meet you at the Pub in the Hub. Yes, we get free drinks every week. Including G&T’s may I add. We’re living the dream.

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

Dentons Associate

After firm restaurant serves up a hot gammon sandwich and chips for lunch. #Yasss #Michelin #Goals

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

Dentons = meh

Because they are the McDonalds of law firms – open up everywhere, quantity over quality. A very unremarkable place to work.

I haven’t heard anything positive about Dentons from anyone working there – sounds like a sweatshop, and they have announced a pay rise months after their ‘competitors’.

Reply Report comment
(12)(10)

cute

Same reason as McDonalds or any fast food chain – as a prospective customer, you’d rather turn to the stuff you know rather than try the local options.

Most of Dentons’ offices weren’t ‘openings’ and they didn’t grow organically. The firm merely merged with or acquired local firms. If you ever read a Dentons email signature that should become apparent to you.

https://www.dentons.com/en/about-dentons/our-combination-history

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Copypasta

Choose Life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family. Choose a bloody big television, choose dishwashers, cars, Spotify subscriptions and air fryers. Choose good health, low cholesterol, and dental insurance. Choose fixed interest mortgage repayments. Choose a starter home. Choose your friends. Choose leisurewear and matching luggage. Choose a three-piece suit on hire purchase in a range of fabrics. Choose DIY and wondering who you are on Sunday morning. Choose sitting on that couch watching mind-numbing, spirit-crushing Netflix, stuffing fucking junk food into your mouth. Choose rotting away at the end of it all, giving your last in a miserable home, nothing more than an embarrassment to the selfish, brats you spawned to replace yourselves. Choose your future. Choose life… But why would I want to do a thing like that? I chose not to choose life. I chose somethin’ else. And the reasons? There are no reasons. Who needs reasons when you’ve got Dentons.

Reply Report comment
(5)(2)

Average Pay War Enjoyer

Reputations of certain firms are going to be in the mud come the summer without raises. It’s not just an NQ salary, it has a massive knock on. Being stingy in 2022 isn’t a viable option.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

I have Yorkshire puddings on every roast dinner.

Cue another round of salary increases for UK firms.

Reply Report comment
(10)(4)

Aunt Bessie Super Fan

Amen to the Yorkshires

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Even Christmas dinner?

Well?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

Yet another competitor of ours upping pay while we stay silent. Hopefully the whole firm town hall will shed some light on the delay. No doubt the new bean to cup coffee machines in the new Bristol office are to blame…

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Disillusioned

Lol at K&L Gates not being over 100k

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Pinsents Trainee

… and Pinsents still at 75k. Laughing stock!

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

FBD trainee

freshfields now paying less on NQ than the “mcdonald’s of law firms” 🙁

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Anon

Not sure why you refer to Dentons as “The McDonalds of law firms” with quotation marks. It’s not a term used by anyone working in the legal industry. It operates the same expansion strategy as Bakers, CMS, Hogan Lovells – a Swiss verein – open up offices to serve clients in every country.

Have a read around law firm models it might come in useful for your open day applications fresher. 🤣🤣👏👏

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Actually a lawyer

Literally everyone compares Dentons to MacDonalds in law… other firms operate ch verein models but Dentons takes it to a whole other level.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

MC Trainee

Wow. Really considering moving to a US shop at this rate.

MC no longer distinguished at all…

Reply Report comment
(1)(3)

Tired, depressed, and overwhelmed

I have enjoyed four substantial pay rises within the last two years. I am still just as miserable. I am happy with the pay rises, and pleased to see the start of a regional pay war, but there is so much more that needs to change.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Join the conversation

