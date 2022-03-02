Travers Smith keeps 5 of 7 spring qualifying trainees

71%

Travers Smith has joined the growing number of law firms revealing their spring 2022 retention scores.

The silver circle player this week confirmed it will retain five of its seven final seat trainees — or 71%. All are on permanent deals.

The five-strong cohort will be qualifying into the firm’s commercial; corporate M&A and equity capital markets; dispute resolution; financial services & markets; and real estate practices.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows those sticking around will see their salaries swell from £50,000 to £100,000 upon qualification.

Travers recruits around 30 trainees each year split across two intakes.

Earlier this week fellow silver circle member Ashurst recorded a spring score of 85%, with 17 of its 20 trainees staying put.

