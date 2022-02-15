Macfarlanes posts 100% spring trainee retention score

All six March qualifying rookies stay on at silver circle firm

Macfarlanes has announced it’s retained all six trainees due to qualify next month, giving the firm a 100% retention score for spring 2022.

The newly qualified (NQ) solicitors will see their salaries double from when they started as trainees at the firm two years ago, from £50,000 to £100,000. Macfarlanes increased NQ base rates to six figures at the start of this year.

Macfarlanes did not disclose the departments the NQs will join upon qualification.

Jat Bains, graduate recruitment partner at Macfarlanes, commented:

“Our trainees are the future of the firm and we look forward to continuing to support them in their careers at Macfarlanes. We are really happy to have retained all our trainees in this cohort.”

Macfarlanes is traditionally a strong retention performer, regularly keeping the majority, if not all, of its qualifying trainees. The firm offers 33 training contracts annually and the bulk of its intake qualifies in the autumn.

In our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey Macfarlanes scored an A* for training and an A for quality of work.

Spring retention season is well underway, with Macfarlanes now the third of five silver circle law firms to reveal their scores. This is followed by Herbert Smith Freehills and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner revealing scores of 83% (24/29) and 72% (13/18) in recent weeks. Ashurst and Travers Smith are yet to reveal their latest scores.

Check out the latest coverage of law firms’ 2022 spring retention scores.