Virtual student event NEXT WEEK: How to use new SQE pathways to qualify as a solicitor — with BPP University Law School

Wednesday 23 March, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

The Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) is creating new pathways to qualification for aspiring solicitors.

With new routes to qualification available, students may be left unsure which path is right for them. Legal Cheek is partnering with BPP University Law School on the afternoon of Wednesday 23 March for a virtual student event to help students navigate the options on offer. The speakers will compare the current route of the Legal Practice Course (LPC) followed by a traditional training contract with the new opportunities presented by the SQE.

Date: Wednesday 23 March 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

During the virtual student event the speakers will seek to answer key questions about the various pathways. With the LPC being phased out, what’s the next step if I’ve done the LPC but haven’t yet secured a training contract? What can I expect if I take SQE 1, SQE 2 and secure QWE (Qualifying Work Experience)? Are graduate and solicitor apprenticeship opportunities available under the SQE? These are just some of the questions that the event will address.

The speakers will explain who is most suited to certain routes whilst also exploring the advantages and disadvantages of each.

The speakers

• Jonny Hurst, head of outreach and student recruitment at BPP University Law School and former City law firm partner

• Caroline Rayson, head of SQE programmes at BPP University Law School and former solicitor at Ashurst and Osborne Clarke

• Bruce Humphrey, head of legal apprenticeships at BPP University Law School and former solicitor at DLA Piper

Following the panel discussion there will be virtual networking with the BPP University Law School team.

