Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

‘I am only the UK’s sixth black female QC’ [BBC News]

Calls for US to issue visa bans for UK lawyers enabling Russian oligarchs [The Guardian]

Elite US law firms promote more associates to salaried partner [Financial Times] )£)

Legal setback for Elon Musk over Tesla ‘take-private’ tweet [The Telegraph]

Nicola Sturgeon reported to police over Covid law violation [The Guardian]

A court battle that has raised concerns about Spacs [Financial Times] (£)

European Super League clubs ‘still bound to 120-page contract’ one year on from plans [The Star]

Disabled Lanarkshire law student’s ‘years of hell’ at Glasgow University [Daily Record]

Security for cash in savings clubs as new laws will protect shoppers’ money even if firm goes bust [Mail Online]

Divorce Lawyer Sparks Debate After Explaining Why Men Should Always Pay On First Dates [Lad Bible]

“Calling it now — at least one UK firm will provide a break down of salaries for NQ — 5PQE in response to this. Firms that really have just bunched their salaries in favour of a shiny NQ salary will of course do their best to ignore because there’s no going back anytime soon.” [Legal Cheek comments]

