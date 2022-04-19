Round-up

Bank Holiday round-up

By Legal Cheek on
3

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

‘I am only the UK’s sixth black female QC’ [BBC News]

Calls for US to issue visa bans for UK lawyers enabling Russian oligarchs [The Guardian]

Elite US law firms promote more associates to salaried partner [Financial Times] )£)

Legal setback for Elon Musk over Tesla ‘take-private’ tweet [The Telegraph]

Nicola Sturgeon reported to police over Covid law violation [The Guardian]

A court battle that has raised concerns about Spacs [Financial Times] (£)

European Super League clubs ‘still bound to 120-page contract’ one year on from plans [The Star]

Disabled Lanarkshire law student’s ‘years of hell’ at Glasgow University [Daily Record]

Security for cash in savings clubs as new laws will protect shoppers’ money even if firm goes bust [Mail Online]

Divorce Lawyer Sparks Debate After Explaining Why Men Should Always Pay On First Dates [Lad Bible]

“Calling it now — at least one UK firm will provide a break down of salaries for NQ — 5PQE in response to this. Firms that really have just bunched their salaries in favour of a shiny NQ salary will of course do their best to ignore because there’s no going back anytime soon.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Visa bans for lawyers?

Bill Browder should be sent to Madagascar.

Anon

Bill’s list should be a deserved headache for the chief enabler firms in the City, even if he is otherwise an annoying conspiracy theorist. Parts of the Magic Circle and others have been up to their necks in oligarch blood money for years.

Anonimo

Gary Copland’s words detailing the way his disability was treated at university was horrendous to read. I think they might have thought that because he was blind, he might never pass the law course anyway, so why bother listening to him?

“The impact of the level of hostility and animosity was horrible, I felt blamed for my problems.”

That’s always the case though with the virtual-signallers and ‘Be Kind’ brigade though, isn’t it?

They say these phrases only as a way of hiding their own horrible behaviour to others and sense of superiority.

