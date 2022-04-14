Open thread: What UK firms are REALLY paying associates beyond NQ level
Newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries have long been reported in the legal press and used as a means to draw in talent and differentiate between the high-performing firms.
UK firms tend to publicly disclose what they pay their trainee and NQ lawyers (a full breakdown can be found in our Firms Most List) but not much is known beyond these headline figures and what they pay associates further up the PQE (post-qualified experience) ladder.
This information seems to be readily available in the US but is a lot harder to come-by in the UK, leading some of our commenters to call for greater transparency to “stop these law firms from just flashing and flexing” their shiny NQ pay figures. “Would be good to get as close as possible to the transparency standard in the American BigLaw market,” one commenter wrote.
There have been reports, however, that the recent spate of NQ pay rises (some firms raised salaries THREE times last year) have given rise to “salary bunching” at some UK firms, whereby the difference in remuneration is rather negligible the further you go up the associate ranks, particularly in terms of take-home pay.
So we’re calling on you, our trusty readers, many of whom will work for UK law firms, to share your insider knowledge in the Legal Cheek comments section below. The aim is to provide an overview by firm (London or regions), department, class year and salary (base plus bonus for the latest financial year).
NRF 2PQE
NRF
NQ 95k
1pqe 96k
2pqe 98k
3pqe 101k
Who knows after that as nobody says anything so I assume it depends on how much you are liked in your team / how tigbt the partners in your team are.
Anon
Awful bunching. NRF will be terrified of articles like this coming out.
LOL
First comment too! Ouch. OUCH.
Anon
Legal Cheek, the NRF salary bunching deserves a ‘wooden spoon’ article in and of itself. Those are appalling numbers.
Lol
Bakers, Weil ans Mayer Brown are US firms, why are they disclosed?
WHAT?!
Is this true?!!!!! That is outrageous.
Interested Party
any word/rumour on increases coming this summer?
Shocked
A £1k increase after a year as an NQ is absolutely dire, my god.
It’s so obviously all about the flashy NQ salaries to get people in the door. After that, who cares?
Wow
Wow I am honestly shocked – I knew it was bad at a lot of firms but that bunching is abysmal. A 1k increase between NQ and 1 PQE says it all.
Shocked
Is this firm wide or team specific? Can someone please verify?
NRFSenior
NRF – 6PQE – Senior Associate – £119k.
NRFLessSenior
NRF – 4.5PQE – Senior Associate – £127k.
Recruitment consultant
Better start contacting those NRF associates!
NRF
Can confirm this is accurate (and shocking). The bunching has been pointed out, management don’t care at all.