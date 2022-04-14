Advice

Open thread: What UK firms are REALLY paying associates beyond NQ level

By Legal Cheek on
139

Share your insider salary info below the line

Newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries have long been reported in the legal press and used as a means to draw in talent and differentiate between the high-performing firms.

UK firms tend to publicly disclose what they pay their trainee and NQ lawyers (a full breakdown can be found in our Firms Most List) but not much is known beyond these headline figures and what they pay associates further up the PQE (post-qualified experience) ladder.

This information seems to be readily available in the US but is a lot harder to come-by in the UK, leading some of our commenters to call for greater transparency to “stop these law firms from just flashing and flexing” their shiny NQ pay figures. “Would be good to get as close as possible to the transparency standard in the American BigLaw market,” one commenter wrote.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

There have been reports, however, that the recent spate of NQ pay rises (some firms raised salaries THREE times last year) have given rise to “salary bunching” at some UK firms, whereby the difference in remuneration is rather negligible the further you go up the associate ranks, particularly in terms of take-home pay.

So we’re calling on you, our trusty readers, many of whom will work for UK law firms, to share your insider knowledge in the Legal Cheek comments section below. The aim is to provide an overview by firm (London or regions), department, class year and salary (base plus bonus for the latest financial year).

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

139 Comments

NRF 2PQE

NRF

NQ 95k
1pqe 96k
2pqe 98k
3pqe 101k

Who knows after that as nobody says anything so I assume it depends on how much you are liked in your team / how tigbt the partners in your team are.

Anon

Awful bunching. NRF will be terrified of articles like this coming out.

LOL

First comment too! Ouch. OUCH.

Anon

Legal Cheek, the NRF salary bunching deserves a ‘wooden spoon’ article in and of itself. Those are appalling numbers.

Lol

Bakers, Weil ans Mayer Brown are US firms, why are they disclosed?

WHAT?!

Is this true?!!!!! That is outrageous.

Interested Party

any word/rumour on increases coming this summer?

Shocked

A £1k increase after a year as an NQ is absolutely dire, my god.

It’s so obviously all about the flashy NQ salaries to get people in the door. After that, who cares?

Wow

Wow I am honestly shocked – I knew it was bad at a lot of firms but that bunching is abysmal. A 1k increase between NQ and 1 PQE says it all.

Shocked

Is this firm wide or team specific? Can someone please verify?

NRFSenior

NRF – 6PQE – Senior Associate – £119k.

NRFLessSenior

NRF – 4.5PQE – Senior Associate – £127k.

Recruitment consultant

Better start contacting those NRF associates!

NRF

Can confirm this is accurate (and shocking). The bunching has been pointed out, management don’t care at all.

Anon

YES. This will be a gamechanger.

RPC

RPC.
Associate ~4 PQE.
Insurance.

Pre-July promised increase and NQ uplift – £85k

Post-July promised increase – f*ck knows / have not been told. I would hope to hit £100k as a minimum.

RPC

RPC Bristol
Insurance
2PQE £53k.
Currently unclear where it’ll go in the summer after recent NQ bump.

Anon

S&M:
– 2.5PQE: £141,000
– 3PQE: £150,000

Ecstatic associate

Legal Cheek – LOVE THIS. Fair play.

But for proper fact checking, looking at people’s names and cross checking against firm profiles this should be done via tip offs. Prevents the trolls and increases the accuracy of the end product

Anon

North West Commercial Property
International Firm at 3yr PQE – £55k
Boutique Firm from 2018 onwards:-
3.5yr PQE – £60k
4yr PQE – £65k
5 yr PQE – £80k
6 yr PQE – £87k
7 yr PQE – £96k

Anon

You haven’t named the firm so what’s the point?

Anon

How is this relevant today.

2 pieces of chicken, 3 wings, large fries and large baked beans please mate.

Calling it now – at least one UK firm will provide a break down of salaries for NQ – 5PQE in response to this.

Firms that really have just bunched their salaries in favour of a shiny NQ salary will of course do their best to ignore because there’s no going back anytime soon.

CMS 5PQE

No gravy? Heinous.

I earn £115k.

TW

TW:
NQ – £95k
1PQE – £97.5k
2PQE – £100k
3PQE – c.£105k

TW

TW:
NQ – £95k
1PQE – £97.5k
2PQE – £100k
3PQE – c.£105k

There’s a cap for senior associates tho…

TW2

to put the “cap” in context, it’s well above those junior salaries referenced.

TW

Yeap, though it’s a bit ridiculous that a 9PQE who is a senior associate (by way of example) is making similar or less than a NQ at a US firm.

(I know we got to take into account the hours etc. but you know…)

US associate

*Grabs popcorn*

Kirkland NQ

*doesn’t care as has brand new Lambo in the garage of Chelsea townhouse*

Bakers

Bakers NQ – 1PQE £105k

Anon

Eversheds Sutherland, regional office, employment, 4.5 years PQE, £55.5k salary + £3k discretionary bonus.

UK firms beware

So 3 PQE is worth 6k more than an NQ? That’s gotta sting.

Gimme the LOW down

Super interested to see what the following firms pay beyond NQ:

Ashurst, Macfarlanes, HSF, Mayer Brown, and Bakers

In St. Ives

As a Mayer Brown NQ I’m curious too – all we’ve been told is that your increase each year depends on your appraisal grade, but we’re not told what the standard is or what the difference is between each grade. Bold move to design an incentive scheme that doesn’t tell anyone what the incentives are.

Anon

HSF NQ is 105k, and 1PQE is 106k. Salaries are fixed for 1 + 2pqe and then my understanding is there’s banding.

MB 1PQE

£110k

Insider

Mayer brown finance is slightly more. 120 for 1 PQE. They do have higher targets though.

hm

this kind of thread is just going to result in children lying about stuff or associates providing out of date pay scales or guesstimates

there’s a reason why other places verify your P45 or equivalent

Will

😂 I’ll happily send my P45 in then. You must be a partner or the son of a partner.

hm

i’m a trainee at a firm that hasn’t raised trainee salaries in a year. relax.

feel free to send in your P45 to LC, and persuade everyone else to do so ^^

V

Weil – 3 pqe 200,000 k (including bonus)

V

to be clear, 3PQE at Weil starts at 160 and caps out around 200 per the other thread

B

Kennedys – 120k – 1pqe, what a jump!!!

Anon

CC 1 PQE £116K

CC Thread

CC 4 PQE £138k

Gideon

This is abit silly because not all firm are public about their bands. The firm I am at (SC) the only way to know the bands above you is by asking around and no one does that .

LC needs to obtain official verification from firms regarding this

Anon

Yeah this needs to be done by LC anonymously, verified and then posted.

This is just laziness on behalf of LC.

Ssssh

Shut up Anon. This will be stage 1. I’m sure LC will go into more analysis at a later date. This is them starting up the market research to see if it is worth digging into more. Well done LC…although if it does end with just this thread then agreed, lazy (and useless).

...

DLA regions 3 PQE £73k

Anon

DLA regions 1 PQE £67k

Anonymous

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer payscale – newly massively boosted bonus pot from next FY on- assuming standard bonus @1800 hrs and normal ratings, and standard speed (one promotion every 12 months) profession through the “Career Milestones”:

NQ: 125,000 + 13,000
1PQE: 130,000 + 18,000
2PQE: 140,000 + 38,000
3PQE: 150,000 + 56,000
4PQE: 160,000 + 84,000
5PQE: 165,000 + 102,000
6PQE / senior associate: 175,000 + 116,000

If you do the sums you’ll see that this is benchmarked against the Cravath scale (sans Cravath bonuses)

Yawn

It’s not benchmarked at all. You have to spend 5 years at FF to get would you would as a NQ at cravath benched firms

Learn to read

“Cravath scale (sans Cravath bonuses)”

Travers Associate

Travers 3pqe 117k

Anonymous

Shooey’s London:

NQ – 75K
1PQE – 77K

Just been rockclimbing

HSF lowdown?

Anon

CC 5 to 6 PQE 155,000

Anon part 2

Is this pre-bonus?

LL

LL (as at Nov 21):

NQ: £105.5k
1PQE: £115k
2PQE: £130k
3PQE: £140k
4PQE: £150k
5PQE: £160k

Vb

Shoosmiths – 122k 2 pqe

Not born yesterday

100% lie

No Man's Land

Please can people post their locations, city or regions? It would massively help in understanding the salaries.

CMS anon

CMS
NQ-95
1PQE – 98
2PQE – 101
3PQE – 106
4PQE – 115

ABCDEFG

CMS regions 3.5 yrs qualified is on 54k.

Anon up north

That can’t be right. Nq rate is nearly 52k?! So in 3 years you get a 2k increase. Expect it to be closer to 60k

Loose Cannon

1.5PQE CMS Associate in the Finance PG on £95,450. Allegedly I’ll get a big boost in July but the CV is out with recruiters because there is no trust in the firm to do what is right

Reply to anon

Does CMS include bonus?

CMS anon

Bonus kicks in at 1,200 billed hours. This year, bonus can be up to 40% of salary providing you max out your billables at (i think) 1,800 and you get a good review on the personal side (i should mention, bonus is split 50/50 with half based on billables and half based on whether your team thinks you deserve anything). In reality, most people will end up with about a 20-30% bonus.

ANON

people don’t even get to the bonus unless it’s a corporate lawyer. Rubbish policy and doesn’t cater for the entire firm. Firm needs to incentise staff by paying more, who cares about the bonus? In a firm that prides itself on ‘work life’ balance, the bonus is there to basically make you slave away and not have a work life balance whilst getting paid dud – double. Desperately hope management read this and take on the views of lawyers.

Mayer Brown 1PQE

£110k

Fun times for business professionals

Be careful what you wish for with the pay war. Everyone shouting about the ‘prestige’ of FF upping their NQ rate must also be aware that FF are moving all their back office staff (i.e. non lawyers) to Eastern Europe because of it. You might not care now, but when your non-billable hours increase exponentially due to lack of support on the ground, and your billables also increase to pay for the increases, you might not be so happy.

G

That’s fine, I’ll just ask my partner to throw more work at me. I’m sure he’ll cast a spell and pull the work out of thin air.

Anon

G – what are you even talking about?

Anon

and closing their manchester office?

hm

source?

Anon

Source is roll on friday, who usually get it right.

Al

*FF are moving all their back office staff (i.e. non lawyers) to Eastern Europe*

“In order to expand our business profile, we are now offering mercenary services. You’ll like our new client; and you get a big bonus! Unfortunately it will be paid in Rubles.”

Keep making noise.

I’m the person who wrote those comments quoted on the article and I don’t think this is the best way of doing it – as most colleagues have alluded to, anyone can comment anything. Whilst this is a step in the right direction, more effort is needed from the publications (be that LC or anyone else) to verify the info coming in and ensure absolute anonymity for the person submitting.

I’m not sure if publications refuse to do this as they’re sponsored by law firms and don’t want to risk their relationship, but publishing something like this would be such a big exclusive and would certainly gain respect from junior lawyers.

Gotta start somewhere

But surely they need the info to go to the firms?

MC NQ

MC comparison please

Lambs to the Slaughterhouse

Slaughters, from 1 May:

– NQ: £115,000
– 1 PQE: £122,000
– 1.5 PQE: £127,500
– 2 PQE: £133,500
– 2.5 PQE: 141,500
– 3 PQE: £150,000
– 3.5 PQE: £158,000
– 4 PQE: £166,000
– 5.5 PQE: £174,000

SM 0.5PQ

0.5PQ: £117.5k

SM5

5.5 must be incorrect here. 5 PQ is 174,500

LC, the world is yours!

Legal Cheek GOATED for this one 🙌 👌

BCLP 2PQE

BCLP 2PQE £98.5k

Anon

Macs NQ – £110k with bonus
1PQE – 120
2PQE – 125-130

Barrister

Why the disparity at 2PQE? Are figures all figures including bonus? What about more senior?

M

There are salary bands for 1PQE+:

NQ: 100
1PQE: 102.5-110
2PQE: 105-125
3PQE: 110-135
4PQE: 115-145
5PQE: 120+

These are all plus a firm bonus (everyone gets) of around 10%, plus an individual bonus of 10-35%

Anon

So pay differs depending on practice area e.g. corporate associates at higher end of bands?

anon2

all including bonus?

Anon

2PQE excluding bonus. Assocites eligible for 2 bonuses – 1 firm wide around 7-10% and 1 performance based 5-7ish%

Yeaaah boi

Weightmans 2pqe 135.5k

Milking it mate

Optimistic trainee

Dechert anyone? RollonFriday reports £140, £140, £145, £160…

Question

Which firm can you earn 6 figures with a fairly normal work life balance early in your careers?

Bn

Could argue travers smith or maybe hogan lovely’s, think you’ll still have a life with those

Anon

If you’re wanting something close to a normal work life balance, probably SC and below but even SC can be long hours and occasional weekend work.

Eversheds, AG and other firms that sit at 95k will likely be over 6 figures in a year or two and they will have a better work life balance than SC/MC.

Anon

You can still have a life if you do advisory work in MC firms. I do advisory work at an MC firm and literally only have to do any work on a weekend about once or twice per year (yet get paid the same as the poor sods slogging away in transactional departments). Weekdays are a bit of a write off in terms of social plans due to the uncertainty of the hours, but it’s not like I’m finishing at midnight every day, more like 7pm or 8pm most days. There will be occasional late nights, but those are fairly rare. It’s not even that hard to hit the 1,800 hours for an automatic bonus if you are just consistent with your billable workload.

Gh

Advisory work talking like IP or antitrust?

Anon

No lol, like tax or employment.

Reply to dumbo

How’s it IP and antitrust not advisory? Lol it involves a lot of research and adhering to regulations

An advisory lawyer

It’s not ‘dumb’ to recognise the pressures of working in a corporate antitrust team are not the same as working in much slower advisory teams, like tax. You will work longer hours in IP and antitrust, ‘dumbo’. Advisory it may be, it’s not the same.

HOURS

This seriously sounds like CMS, yet you’re on much more $. Thanks for sharing.

Incoming MC trainee

Sounds like advisory is the dream.

Anyone know which advisory area(s) would allow me to work overseas on / after qualification? Thanks!

H

What’s the pqe rates for Watson Farley & Williams and herber smith

Yv

What’s the trainee salaries for Accutrainee?

Trash

When I interviewed with them in 2017/2018 it was £25k in London. I laughed and actually left early. If the choice is being a paralegal and using that as qualifying experience for the SQE, or applying for a TC at Accutrainee, you’re better off on the SQE.

Anon

Hogan Lovells

NQ: £107.5 (post-salary increase)
1PQE: £110 (pre-salary increase). Band: £106-£110.

PQE salaries will be reviewed in May so the above figure will be outdated soon.

Bonus: usually 20% based on hours + a small discretionary bonus.

Hours for 2020 and 2021: 2,000+

Anon

Hogan Lovells 2PQE band is £108k-114k (pre-salary increase). As above re hours bonus / discretionary bonus.

Anon

Any idea what HL pays at the higher PQE levels and for senior associates?

Pinsent Masons Regions

No idea what they’ll do following the NQ pay rise to £61k in September 2022 (though, of course, I’m sure it’ll be disappointing) but current PM regions pay is approx:

NQ – 47
1PQE – 50
2PQE – 55
3PQE – 60
4PQE – 62.5
5PQE – 65
6PQE – 67.5
7PQE – 70
8PQE – 75

Bonuses = not worth mentioning.

Anon

Pinsets are increasing salaries?!

Anon

Struggling to see the benefit of not announcing it publicly (yet). Then again, all senior fingers may be crossed for a market collapse over the summer so no need to raise at all 💰

Anon up north

This has got to be the most helpful comment if true. Salaries are higher than I thought to be honest. Decent jumps between pqe. I think similar to the other bigger northern firms before the nq increase

anon

Gowling WLG – NQ @ 85 then 88/92/96

Considering options

Anyone have a few insights for 1PQE and up in London at Simmons & Simmons, Eversheds, Addleshaws and Osborne Clarke?

Also, for those above at the firms with some pretty ridiculous salary compression (NRF, TW, CMS) are those rates then all adjusted for inflation as well every year? And is there a multiplier if you’re promoted to the next level e.g. move from associate to senior associate?

I know in some industries it’s normal to get tiny lockstep increases every year no matter what, but the major adjustments come with title improvements as you move to the next salary “band”.

DWF-FER

DWF New NQ Rates:

London – £80k
Regions – £47k
Scotland – £45k

Rate for insurance roles still to be confirmed.

Also allocating shares up to 20% of salary.

Anon

AG – 6PQE (Managing Associate, London): £110k (increases not yet announced)

Mehma

What does Milbank pay please and what is it like working there?

Lurking

Anyone know what Simmons pays?

Just a thought

Legal Cheek, appreciate the efforts to make the PQE scales more transparent. Valuable work! But you’ll need some sort of table showing the pay per band for all the different firms that the comments data can feed into. ROF used to have this until they stopped updating circa 1990.

Maybe just limit it to 1-3PQE? There’s not going to be that many people sticking around in law after that (and few of them will be LC readers). Also it seems to get more complicated as, from what I’ve seen at my firms, senior associate salary becomes more discretionary depending on performance.

Hopefully this will make firms more competitive for NQs to 3PQE which is when the sane ones will pack this soulless career in…

rest in peace

pretty unpleasant… but no one who wants to work at Milbank is deluded with regard to this

Kirkland NQ

The ‘land:

NQ – enough to bankrupt a small African nation
1pqe – Mayfair Lambo dealership closes its doors to give you their exclusive attention
2pqe – enough that you speak more to your yacht broker than your model girlfriend
3pqe – Your alma mater names a building after you
5pqe+ – I’m working remotely from my island in French Polynesia
Partner – enough to hire Jeff Bezos as your footman

Please stop

There’s a time and a place for the millionth iteration of your rubbish joke fresher.

The funny thing is there are US firms that have better exchange rates than Kirkland and lower target hours than Kirkland’s 2000 – I know, I work at one.

Noice

this is the funniest comment from you in months!

Corbyn

I’m right-wing but this is some beautiful collective action from Legal Cheek and the junior solicitor community.

Share that info, shame the firms into higher pay!

?

And the relevancy of you being right wing is…? Surely a free and open market should encourage pay transparency inherently so workers are free to choose? Providing people with the tools to choose their priorities when looking at employers shouldn’t be inherently political.

Enlightened centrist

“Providing people with the tools to choose their priorities when looking at employers shouldn’t be inherently political.”

Everything is inherently political nowadays as that means the commoners argue amongst themselves and nothing changes. What ‘ought’ to be and what ‘are’ are not the same.

CallMeByYourName

Anyone have the insights on Squires ?

Anon

Rubbish practice

Ew

Who gives af if you’re right wing, go suck Boris off

My 2 pence

The lateral market will be a bit different. Up north, I bet you can get the below if they like you.

Nq – 65
1pqe – 68
2pqe – 70
3pqe – 73
4pqe – 75 plus

SM5

5.5 is incorrect. Must be higher. 5 PQE 174,500

US firm associate

A&O and CC, the ‘friendly magic circle firms’, where you boys at? We’ve got Freshfields, Links and even Slaughters above. Give us the payscales and we can have an MC comparison table

ES 1.5 PQE

ES NQ Regional = £50k

ES 1PQE = £50.5k

NQ up to £62k from 1 May so unsure on impact at other bands.

Gotta do what you gotta do

Some advice for LC: Consider working with law meme accounts to collect data. US based accounts like NEP and BLB do some great work for the community. Granted U.K. law meme community is literally only CLB now with Slaughtered and Dismayed out of the picture, but they have a pretty big following of junior lawyers and might be willing to share info. Many junior lawyers will be willing to help out I’m sure as we’re all nosy and wanna know how we compare in the market, AS LONG AS anonymity is promised and preserved. This could be a market moving piece if executed properly and I think it’s well worth a shot.

Anonymous

Shoosmiths – 1.5PQE – Regions – £56k

Supposed re-jig end of the month

Let’s do this

As LC are too lazy to do the work themselves, what do the community think is the best way to do this in a verifiable way while keeping the people anonymous?

Some people have mentioned sending in payslips, P45s which I think would work if identifiable is blurred out no? Honestly, if LC dont do it, I’m happy to make a new email address and accept tipoffs and do this myself – if people collaborate it probably won’t even be that much work

Response to advisory enthusiast

Then be clear on the type of area in advisory. It’s not monolithic. Also tax is always involved in corporate deals, despite you’re perception of their pace of work being “slow”.

Join the conversation

