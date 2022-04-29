News

Work from home permanently but earn 20% less, Stephenson Harwood tells lawyers

By Aishah Hussain on
8

New agile option

Stephenson Harwood will reduce the salaries of staff who want to work from home permanently by 20%, as part of a new agile working policy due to come in force next month.

The policy specifies that lawyers and staff must work from the office for 60% of the time, or three days a week, but it also provides an option for employees to WFH full-time, at a price.

Under the deal, UK-based homeworkers will still be expected to come into the office at least one day each month, with the firm covering travel or hotel expenses. They will, however, see their salaries drop by 20% compared to their commuting counterparts.

“Like so many firms, we see value in being in the office together regularly, while also being able to offer our people flexibility,” a firm spokesperson said. “For the vast majority of our people — and the candidates we speak to — our hybrid working policy works well”, by providing them with the option to work remotely for up to two days a week.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Legal Cheek understands that only a small number of staff have opted to work fully remotely, and none of these are trainee or junior lawyers. The policy applies on a case by case basis, with the hybrid model better suiting junior lawyers who require training and supervision and the remote model lending itself to professional support lawyers, senior associates or roles in business services.

Remote roles “may be a modified version or be slightly different in terms of the responsibilities of a hybrid role”, the policy specifies, but it is unclear whether this will translate to a reduction in hours or billing targets, for example.

“For resourcing reasons during the pandemic, we recruited lawyers who weren’t based in London, but lived elsewhere in the UK,” the spokesperson continued. “The packages we offered were different from what we offer our people in London. They’re fully remote and are not expected to regularly attend the office.”

“Recently we’ve opened the option to existing members of staff, so anyone interested in taking advantage of the additional flexibility offered by the package can have a conversation about whether it can work for their role.”

Back in November Stephenson Harwood raised newly qualified (NQ) solicitor salaries by 20% to £90,000, with associates across different levels of the firm receiving pay increases ranging from 8-17%. It also upped its target hours from 1,550 to 1,650 at the time.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

8 Comments

Bob

Are they charging their clients 20% less for their time, or requiring them to do 20% less hours?

Reply Report comment
(18)(0)

Not a d*sser or a t*sser

Great idea. Some many big d*ssers hiding at home not pulling their weight and leaving others who make the effort to go in to pick up slack at my firm.

Reply Report comment
(2)(18)

Observer

So city based lawyers could take a 20% pay cut and move to the wherever they want in GB, interesting. Aside from drawbacks such as court hearing, f2f client meetings etc – sounds like quite a good deal.

Reply Report comment
(1)(4)

Ginny

Good. More firms, especially London-based firms should be doing the same.

Reply Report comment
(3)(11)

The man on the Clapham Omnibus

As long as it’s 20% less work, billing clients 20% less for work done by remote staff, not discriminatory to working parents, and completely in line with rising costs of living…fine.
Otherwise partners look greedy in the most uncomfortable way.

Reply Report comment
(20)(1)

Associate

If I had no intention of making partner, or at least not partner at my firm, I would take that for a 10% cut. 20 is too much. This fails to recognise that the high salaries are not just about cost of living but our time, giving up the evenings and weekends or the anticipation of giving up evenings and weekends which means we cant plan. Do you know what having no life in paradise and having no life in London have in common? You still have no life. Should at least be getting paid well for that.

On top of that, we have been remote for years and its done the firms only good. We havent needed to be in the office and meet clients several times per week. This feels like another way to get cheap drones to do the work on higher rates.

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

PISSS TAKE

SH are basically assuming people who WFH do less work? I’m fact, I find it difficult to log off at home but still like working from home. I save a ton of time comuting only to bill more. However, SH are penalising those employees who choose to do this. I clearly won’t be joining this firm.

SHAME ON YOU SH FOR PENALISING THOSE WHO HAVE FAMILIES AND ARE FORCED TO WFH.

Reply Report comment
(20)(0)

Recruiter ready to pounce

Can’t wait to see the gender pay gap on this report.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories