Stephenson Harwood retains 80% of NQ solicitors

8 out of 10

Stephenson Harwood has confirmed a spring trainee retention result of 80%, with eight out of ten newly qualified (NQ) solicitors committing their futures to the firm.

The outfit made nine offers, eight of which were accepted. Seven join the London office, and one will start lawyer life in Dubai.

They qualify into practice groups including commercial litigation, corporate, employment, pensions and private wealth, and marine and international trade. None are on fixed-term contracts.

Legal Cheek’s Firms Most List 2021 shows the new associates will start on salary of £75,000. Trainees receive £43,000 in year one, rising to £47,000 in year two.

“This has been an extraordinary year for our qualifying trainees, who have had to cope with the unprecedented challenges instigated by the pandemic, in addition to the usual demands expected of future lawyers,” commented Lisa Marks, partner and trainee principal at Stephenson Harwood. “The determination and drive demonstrated by this cohort has been particularly impressive, and I am confident that they will continue to flourish in their legal careers.”

This time last year the firm retained nine out of 12 NQs — or 75%.