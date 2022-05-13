Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Can the Secret Barrister tell the truth? [UnHerd]
Don’t just blame lawyers when oligarchs abuse the courts [Prospect]
Anti-protest curbs put power above people [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
The real problem with Beergate — and with Partygate [The Law and Policy Blog]
A bill of rhetoric: first glimpse of human rights reform suggests it is full of holes [A Lawyer Writes]
My trailblazing cousin Ivy Williams [The Times] (£)
How ESG credentials are gaining relevance in business restructuring [Scottish Legal News]
The only winner of the Wagatha Christie case is tabloids [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
When does a meeting become an unlawful gathering? [Prospect]
Even if your name is as famous as Ronaldinho, the UK IPO cannot raise ex officio bad faith objections [The IPKat]
