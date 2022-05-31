Lord Chief Justice rallies lawyers as countdown to London Legal Walk begins

Over 650 teams to join 28 June event

With just over a month to go, the Lord Chief Justice has called for more lawyers to join the London Legal Walk.

Each year solicitors, barristers, judges and other legal professionals come together to raise funds for legal advice services. This year’s walk takes place on 28 June and will see over 650 teams and thousands of walkers take on 10km for charity.

“My fellow judges and I are delighted to be leading thousands of walkers in the London Legal Walk on June 28th to raise funds for London’s free legal advice charities,” said Lord Burnett of Maldon. “The need for the charities has grown dramatically during the pandemic. The number of people needing specialist help, especially with debt and benefits has grown significantly.”

“For the past two years our fundraising efforts have been hampered by lockdowns and people working from home. Now we finally have the chance to walk again in pre-pandemic proportions and in the summer,” he said. “I sincerely hope that every element of the legal profession will join the walk.”

Now in its 18th year, the walk is the biggest event in the UK legal calendar. It’s run each year by the London Legal Support Trust and resumed as an in-person event last October, raising over £640,000 for legal advice charities.

Alongside Lord Burnett, lead walkers for 2022 include Supreme Court president Lord Reed, Master of the Rolls Sir Geoffrey Vos, Attorney General Suella Braverman QC MP, Law Society president I. Stephanie Boyce, and Bar Council chair Mark Fenhalls QC.

Alls that’s required to register a team is for the organiser to fill-out a short form and add team members at a later date. If you’re unable to make the walk, you can donate to the LLST’s cause here.