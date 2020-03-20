London Legal Walk postponed until October

Coronavirus: Annual charity outing was due to take place in June

The London Legal Walk has been postponed in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organisers have confirmed.

Last year saw over 15,000 solicitors, barristers and legal professionals pound the capital’s pavements, raising almost £900,000 for local law centres, advice centres and Citizens Advice.

The walk was scheduled for 8 June but will now take place on 5 October — and of course Legal Cheek will be there.

The decision follows government advice urging members of the public to avoid social contact wherever possible to curb the spread of the virus.

Nezahat Cihan, chief executive of the London Legal Support Trust said: “It has been a difficult decision to postpone the 16th London Legal Walk, but based on the available advice this is the best option. Public health is everyone’s concern and we do not want to put the thousands of participants who walk at risk. We are grateful for the ongoing support and understanding of our sponsors and participants at this difficult time.”

She continued: