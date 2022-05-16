Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
The attorney general’s office was worthy of respect. Suella the stooge disgraces it [The Guardian]
Paralegal addicted to gambling stole £438k from law firm [Manchester Evening News]
David Sherborne: the ‘Wagatha Christie’ star lawyer with a celebrity following [The Guardian]
Who is Rebekah Vardy’s lawyer Hugh Tomlinson? [Independent]
9 things we learned from the Wagatha Christie trial this week [Leicestershire Live]
Leading universities keep summer exams online because of Covid ‘dangers’ [The Telegraph]
Why Jolyon Maugham keeps losing [Spiked]
Why do British lawyers and judges wear wigs to court? [Sprout Wired]
Day in the Life of an employment law solicitor turned TikTok star [breakingnews.ie]
Lawyer charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe faces trial [Independent]
“15% ROI on average over 5-10 years? In this environment? 😂 go back to your textbooks fresher, r/wallstreetbets isn’t doing your brain any good” [Legal Cheek comments]
