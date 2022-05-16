Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

The attorney general’s office was worthy of respect. Suella the stooge disgraces it [The Guardian]

Paralegal addicted to gambling stole £438k from law firm [Manchester Evening News]

David Sherborne: the ‘Wagatha Christie’ star lawyer with a celebrity following [The Guardian]

Who is Rebekah Vardy’s lawyer Hugh Tomlinson? [Independent]

9 things we learned from the Wagatha Christie trial this week [Leicestershire Live]

Leading universities keep summer exams online because of Covid ‘dangers’ [The Telegraph]

Why Jolyon Maugham keeps losing [Spiked]

Why do British lawyers and judges wear wigs to court? [Sprout Wired]

Day in the Life of an employment law solicitor turned TikTok star [breakingnews.ie]

Lawyer charged with lying to FBI in Russia probe faces trial [Independent]

“15% ROI on average over 5-10 years? In this environment? 😂 go back to your textbooks fresher, r/wallstreetbets isn’t doing your brain any good” [Legal Cheek comments]

Virtual event THIS WEEK: How to get into law as a career changer — with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Pinsent Masons, Travers Smith and ULaw [Apply Now]