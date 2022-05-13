Virtual event NEXT WEEK: How to get into law as a career changer — with Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Pinsent Masons, Travers Smith and ULaw

Thursday 19 May, 4pm to 6pm, taking place virtually

Legal Cheek’s latest virtual event is for prospective career changers looking to enter the legal sphere from other industries.

Taking place in partnership with The University of Law (ULaw), on Thursday 19 May 2022 from 4pm to 6pm, ‘How to get into law as a career changer’ features speakers from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Pinsent Masons, Travers Smith and The University of Law. The speakers, who have all come to the law after working in another sector, will be joined by a ULaw careers expert. The session will be chaired by a Legal Cheek journalist.

Date: Thursday 19 May 2022

Time: 4pm to 6pm

Location: Virtual event

Level: Students, Graduates

The speakers will answer audience questions in a Question Time-style panel discussion running from 4pm to 5pm. They will also share the secrets to their own success, while advising attendees on how they can best position themselves to obtain training contracts. They will look, too, to the future and give their views on what changes we can expect in the legal market.

The speakers

• Maite Quiñonero, future trainee at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, joining from the music industry as a concert pianist, conductor and music teacher

• Paul Galbraith, trainee solicitor at Pinsent Masons, formerly working for start-ups and larger corporates in commercial strategy and business development

• Andrew Ross, senior counsel and head of property disputes at Travers Smith, formerly a historian and lecturer at Birkbeck, University of London

• Darren Francis, tutor at ULaw’s Bloomsbury campus, formerly working in retail fashion management before qualifying as a family solicitor

Afterwards there will be a virtual mini law fair with the speakers, trainees and graduate recruitment teams from their firms, as well as members of the ULaw employability team.

Apply to attend now.