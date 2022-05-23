Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
‘Toxic’ London law firm White & Case accused of forcing out grieving lawyer [Bloomberg]
London Lawfare: how lawyers helped Russia’s super-rich [Financial Times] (£)
Why was Boris Johnson-hating QC kept on as adviser? Barrister ‘continued in role over Partygate probe despite slew of tweets’ [Daily Mail]
Street harassment law being blocked, says UK government adviser [The Guardian]
Who is David Sherborne, libel lawyer to the stars? [The Spectator]
Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp’s lawyer becomes an internet celebrity [BBC News]
Davis Polk Asia chair withdraws from Hong Kong security law forum [Financial Times] (£)
‘1-800-BETTER-CALL-ANNA’: Fake heiress Anna Delvey jokes she’s launching her own LAW FIRM from her prison cell Delvey & Daughters, or ‘Double D’ for short [Daily Mail]
Solicitor bailed over £10k fraud charge [Belfast Telegraph]
“People in law complain so much. Yes, it can be hard, but get over yourself… I’ve got a friend who packed in becoming a doctor. He called me on the phone one night at about 7pm to tell me he had decided to quit. I was turning docs whilst watching Netflix earning £140k. It’s really not that bad.” [Legal Cheek comments]
Anonymous
Mistake to conflate ‘street harassment’ with violence.
Drivethewedge
Police have better things to do than pander to the demands of the wokeist agenda. Glad that the police can use stop and search properly again too.