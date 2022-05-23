Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

‘Toxic’ London law firm White & Case accused of forcing out grieving lawyer [Bloomberg]

London Lawfare: how lawyers helped Russia’s super-rich [Financial Times] (£)

Why was Boris Johnson-hating QC kept on as adviser? Barrister ‘continued in role over Partygate probe despite slew of tweets’ [Daily Mail]

Street harassment law being blocked, says UK government adviser [The Guardian]

Who is David Sherborne, libel lawyer to the stars? [The Spectator]

Camille Vasquez: Johnny Depp’s lawyer becomes an internet celebrity [BBC News]

Davis Polk Asia chair withdraws from Hong Kong security law forum [Financial Times] (£)

‘1-800-BETTER-CALL-ANNA’: Fake heiress Anna Delvey jokes she’s launching her own LAW FIRM from her prison cell Delvey & Daughters, or ‘Double D’ for short [Daily Mail]

Solicitor bailed over £10k fraud charge [Belfast Telegraph]

“People in law complain so much. Yes, it can be hard, but get over yourself… I’ve got a friend who packed in becoming a doctor. He called me on the phone one night at about 7pm to tell me he had decided to quit. I was turning docs whilst watching Netflix earning £140k. It’s really not that bad.” [Legal Cheek comments]

