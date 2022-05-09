Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Top City lawyers accused of mistreating waitress [The Telegraph]

Stonewall QC is accused of ‘bullying’ and ‘laughing’ at lesbian barrister who is suing the LGBT charity for ‘trying to get her sacked over her gender-critical views’ [Mail Online]

Priti Patel’s Rwanda plan for UK asylum seekers faces its first legal challenge [The Guardian]

Rishi Sunak admits to outsourcing key aspects of post-Brexit legal work [The Telegraph]

Barrister and Covid expert explains why he doubts Keir Starmer broke any lockdown laws [Mirror]

Camelot’s National Lottery legal battle could drain £500m from good causes [City A.M.]

Depp-Heard trial: are court streams the new celebrity sit-down interview? [Guardian]

Judge rejects Trump lawsuit challenging ban from Twitter [Independent]

Who is Rebekah Vardy’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson in libel case against Coleen Rooney? [Liverpool Echo]

Newcastle attracting bigger commercial legal cases thanks to ‘sea change’ of business court [Business Live]

“No, established law firms have a few mature joiners every cycle and they all get paid the same as other trainees. Also struggling to see how a job as a doctor will help you as a lawyer, unless you were negotiating supply contracts for your hospital or something along those lines.” [Legal Cheek comments]

