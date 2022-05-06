Career-changing doctor: ‘Can I negotiate my training contract salary?’

I have years of experience and transferable skills

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one doctor and soon-to-be trainee is considering asking her future firm for more money.

“I am a doctor with years of experience and transferable skills to law. I was wondering if I can negotiate my training contract salary to better reflect this? If so, how would I go about raising this and would I put my offer at risk?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.