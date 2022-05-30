Supercharge your training contract applications by completing The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy

Let top lawyers boost your business know-how

The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy, run in partnership with BARBRI, is designed to help boost students’ business and legal sector knowledge as they apply for training contracts.

The five sessions of The Legal Cheek Commercial Awareness Academy took place from October 2021 to May 2022. You can still complete the Academy by watching video recordings of all the sessions. After each one you sit a short test to demonstrate your understanding of the topic. If you pass all five, you will receive a certificate of completion. You have until 30 June 2022 to complete the Academy.

The series features leading law firms Eversheds Sutherland, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, DWF and Mayer Brown as well as in-house lawyers from the O Shaped Lawyer. The topics explored include law firm economics, the hot commercial awareness themes of 2022, people skills, listed law firms and the deregulation of the legal market, and technology and the future of law.

The speakers also give their views on how students need to be thinking about the session topics as they apply for vacation schemes and training contracts.

Check out the first session in the series where we heard all about law firm economics:

Click here for further information about the series, as well as recordings of the sessions and links to the assessments. You have until 30 June 2022 to complete the Academy.