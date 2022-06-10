Ashurst bumps trainee solicitor pay to £55k

Year one rookies now on £50k

Ashurst has confirmed to Legal Cheek that it has bumped the salaries of its trainee solicitors in London.

The silver circle outfit firm has raised year one London trainee pay to £50,000, up 6% from £47,000, while its year two trainees will receive £55,000, an uplift of nearly 6% from £52,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows that this puts the firm’s trainees on the same cash levels as all of their magic circle counterparts.

Following a boost announced earlier this year, newly qualified associates earn a salary £105,000, excluding bonus.

This rookie uplift comes shortly after the firm revealed it had also increased financial support for its future trainees to £10,000.